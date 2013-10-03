New Eye Candy Collection Mineral Make-Up Supports Charity

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Get ready to make sweet eyes with the new Eye Candy eye shadow collection by natural skin and haircare specialist Anita Grant. The 36-colour assortment is the latest addition to the popular ‘hello beautiful’ mineral make-up range and is available now.



In aid of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Anita Grant is donating 35p to Breast Cancer Care from every Eye Candy Collection eye shadow sold until the end of October.



The light-reflective quality of Eye Candy mineral eye shadows gives a ‘lit from within’ glow and unparalleled colour pigmentation. The especially selected mineral ingredients ensure a silky feel, even coverage and good protection against damaging UV rays. Continual use of mineral make-up enhances complexions by reducing redness and evening out skin pigmentation.



‘hello beautiful’ Eye Candy Collection



36 colours of mineral make-up eye shadow to choose from...



Eye shadow powder pots (1.5g) - £6.99 each



Order at anitagrant.com



Anita Grant, Founder and Director of the eponymous brand, said: “The ‘hello beautiful’ range was created especially for my fantastic customers, so I’m thrilled to now offer them this delicious new eye shadow collection. The Eye Candy Collection covers wearable daytime looks to bold and vibrant evening shades. There is something in the range to suit all skin colours with shades that flatter paler complexions to shadows that really pop on dark skin tones.



“Not only am I excited to see my customers’ reaction to this new range, I’m also very proud to be supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month with every Eye Candy shadow sold.”



Each pot of mineral eye shadow looks good enough to eat wrapped ‘sweetie style’ in recyclable Italian crepe paper.



Take your pick of the 36 candy colours and wear it your way...



- Create a smoky eye by blending ‘Belgian Chocolate’ with ‘Black Liquorice’ and ‘Treacle’

- Be a golden goddess by using ‘Golden Daiquiri’, ‘Honeycomb’ and ‘Ginger Snap’

- Keep it pretty and pale with ‘Cotton Candy’, Raspberry Coulis’ and ‘Rose Petal Jam’

- Go bold with eye-popping vibrant colours ‘Dragon Fruit’ (fuchsia), ‘Honey Dew Melon’ (green), ‘Bon Bon Berry’ (ice blue) and ‘Moroccan Orange Drizzle Cake’ (orange)



Anita Grant’s new Eye Candy Collection mineral eye shadows are available to buy now at www.anitagrant.com. [See editor notes for full colour palette]



Self-proclaimed ‘ingredient junkie’ Anita Grant has been mixing-up natural and organic cosmetics for her eponymous brand since its launch in 2005. When Anita suffered a harsh reaction from using a so-called ‘safe’ synthetic hair lotion, she set out on a mission to create her own line of 100% safe products for a range of hair and skin types, crafted using only the most natural ingredients. By avoiding harsh chemicals and synthetics, Anita Grant brings cosmetic production back to (the nicest) basics.



Editor Notes:

For further information, including product images, please contact:



Candice Carrigan

Janelle House

Hartham Lane,

Hertford

Hertfordshire

England

United Kingdom

SG14 1QN

Phone: +44 (0) 208 144

CandiceCarriganPR@gmail.com



About Anita Grant

Self-proclaimed ‘ingredient junkie’ Anita Grant has been mixing-up natural and organic cosmetics for her eponymous brand since its launch in 2005. Anita Grant hair and skincare sources fair trade ingredients direct from farmers and small businesses; never tests products or ingredients on animals; uses 100% recyclable or biodegradable material; and is handmade to order. For more information, visit www.anitagrant.com.