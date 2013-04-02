New EZACH Software Launched to Assist Small Businesses with Direct Deposit

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- EZACH Direct deposit software has just been updated by payroll accounting software developer Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com) . This small-business software product will easily and quickly facilitate direct deposits for payroll and other electronic transfers. EzAch deposit software enables businesses to generate NACHA ACH direct deposit files that users can upload to bank accounts to deposit paychecks directly in employees’ bank accounts. This will provide increased security, eliminating the need to write checks, and making paycheck funds easier and faster to access for employees.



“We created ezAch Deposit Software in response to customers’ requests to include direct deposit capabilities in our popular ezPaycheck and ezCheckPrinting software products,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We decided to make it a stand-alone product that could be used with either ezPaycheck or ezCheckPrinting without increasing the costs of those products for customers who don’t require direct deposit capability.”



Business users can easily and quickly enter the transaction data manually or import it from external sources. All ACH files generated by ezAch direct deposit comply with standards of the National Automated Clearing House Association and are compatible with all banks conforming NACHA standards for electronic fund transfers.



ezAch Deposit Software can also be accessed to pay vendors, collect from customers and pay taxes through electronic fund transfer. ezAch Deposit Software is compatible with all Windows 32-bit and 64-bit systems running Windows 8, 7, Vista, 2008, 2003, 2000 and XP. ezAch can also be run on Mac computers with Virtual Machine or Parallels installed.



Priced at just $199 per installation, ezAch is affordable for any size business and easily pays for itself through its many time- and money-saving features. There are no subscription, monthly fees and transaction fee charged by halfpricesoft.com (User’s bank may charge extra fees.) No registration is necessary either. Customers can try ezAch Deposit Software for free for 14 days to ensure it meets the needs of their business. After 14 days, users will be prompted to purchase a license key (just $199) for continued, unlimited use. Both the software download and license key are available online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-software.asp.



As with all software products from Halfpricesoft.com, ezAch is easy to use and is accessed via an intuitive graphical interface. Even individuals without much computer experience or accounting background can operate ezAch as soon as it’s installed. Step-by-step instructions walk the user through the process of importing payment and bank data from either ezPaycheck or ezCheckPrinting to create the ACH files and send it electronically to the user’s bank. ezAch Deposit Software supports multiple bank origination accounts and multiple payment formats including ARC, CCD, CCD+, POP, PPD, RCK, REL, and WEB SEC.



No more hassle dealing with the banks. To start this free test drive of this direct deposit software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.