New EzCheckPersonal PC Check Printing Software is More User-Friendly Than Ever

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- EzCheckpersonal check writer software saves users time and money. With this check printing software, users will never need to order the expensive pre-printed checks. Halfpricesoft.com released the new edition of ezCheckPersonal PC check writer software with more user-friendly graphic user interface. So more family users can begin printing checks within minutes of installation even they do not have accounting or IT background.



The new edition is more user-friendly than ever with multiple updates recommended by customers:



- New form level help buttons

- New database back up feature

- Improved report feature



"We intentionally engineered this software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and IT experts," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of ezPaycheck. "You don't even need to have much knowledge of computers. We believe family financial software should be simple - stupid simple - so that users can figure out how to use this software once they install it.”



Priced at $29 (Free through TrialPay offers), ezcheckPersonal is easy-to-use and affordable for any one. New users can download and try check printing software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-personal-software-download.asp with no cost and no obligation. The main features include:



- So easy to use customers can begin printing checks within minutes of installation

- Intuitive graphical interface leads users step by step through check writing and printing

- Supports unlimited number of bank accounts

- Print custom checks on blank computer checks using standard laser printer

- Print logo image on checks

- Print signature image on checks

- Edit check layout and create customized personal checks

- Easy import and export of data

- Print blank personal checks for writing checks at the store

- Support multiple check formats (3 or 4 checks per page)

- Never run out of checks — more checks are as close as the nearest business supply store or order online at halfpricesoft.com



EzCheckPersonal is the stand-alone PC check writer designed for family users. It is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2000, 2003 and Vista system too. No internet connection is needed when running this software.



With ezCheckPersonal, writing a check is really easy! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with logo and signature on blank stock with just a few clicks.



To start the free test drive, please visit:

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com is the developer and distributor of ezCheckpersonal software. Halfpricesoft.com also has a complete lineup of affordable and easy-to-use tax and financial software titles for small businesses, including w2 software, 1099 software, payroll software, check writing software and TimeSheet software.