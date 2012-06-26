New EzCheckPrinting Cheque Writer Helps Quicken Users Cut Cost on Checks

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Known for ease-of-use and affordability (priced from $39, free through TrialPay offer), ezCheckPrinting check writer software from halfpricesoft.com is highly popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions. Quicken users can now save time and money on check printing with the new edition of ezCheckPrinting. The new edition makes it even easier to work with Quicken in the following two ways:



- Print the blank pre-printed check with MICR line for QuickBooks, Quicken, Peachtree, ezPaycheck or other software

Users can save time and money by printing the QuickBooks compatible pre-printed checks easily by clicking the top menu “Print Checks->Print blank checks”.



- Import and print checks on the blank check stock.

ezCheckPrinting allows users to print checks on the blank check paper. User can export the target checks from QuickBooks, Quicken to CSV file. Then import these data into ezCheckPrinting and print bulk checks easily and quickly.



With ezCheckPrinting, users will never run out of checks. New users can download and try ezCheckPrinting free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost and no obligation.



To make this check printing software available to more users, Halfpricesoft.com give buyers a new way to get free products by partnering with TrialPay, the leader in alternative online payments. Buyers can now get full version check writer software and laser blank computer check stock for Free when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.



"It's a win-win-win-win situation: the customer gets free product, we make sales, the TrialPay advertiser makes sales, and TrialPay gets commissions. " said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “In a down economy, companies need to streamline and increase efficiency, so they can be more productive with every minute and every dollar. ezCheckPrinting can save user time and money. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



With ezCheckPrinting, writing a check is really easy! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Halfpricesoft.com welcome small business and Quicken users to start the free test drive at:

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



