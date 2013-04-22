New EzCheckPrinting Software Puts PC Check Writer in Reach of IL Small Businesses

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Halfpricesoft.com has a new version of EzCheckPrinting that is ideal for Illinois small businesses. Allowing for In-house check printing and design,EzCheckPrinting from halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), is the flexible, reliable and affordable product that prints professional checks from a laser printer. The new edition also supports a blank stock printing function which eliminates the need for expensive blank check stock.



ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any company, starting at only $39.00. To market this check writer to more Illinois small firms, halfpricesoft.com has launched a promotion through TrialPay. Users can now get ezCheckPrinting software or blank check stock for $0 when they checkout through TrialPay at halfpricesoft.com. Users can purchase or subscribe to an item or service from one of TrialPay’s 2000 partners (ie: Netflix, GAP and DISCOVER Card). The buyer does need to pay Halfpricesoft.com. Halfpricesoft.com will get the commission from advertisers to cover the software cost.



"It's a win-win opportunity. The customer gets a free product, we make sales, the TrialPay advertiser makes sales, and TrialPay gets commission. “saidDrGe, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “ This new improved check writer, ezCheckPrinting, makes it easier to print a check or check draft. It offers business an affordable and simple way to write check, pay bill and accept checks by phone. We hope more users can take advantage of this check printing software through this free offer."



Customers considering the purchase of ezCheckPrinting software can download and try this new version at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost or obligation.



The unique features of this check writer software include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- Supports unlimited accounts

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Includes signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



To start the test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.