New EzCheckPrinting Updates Allow for Less Expensive and Easier QuickBooks Check Printing at Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Check writer software provider Halfpricesoft.com posted the new video “One Step to Print QuickBooks Checks on Blank Stock” to its YouTube channel. ezCheckPrinting developing team hopes this video can help QuickBooks and Quicken users understand how easy they can save money by printing checks within QuickBooks and Quicken on blank stock.



Designed with simplicity in mind, ezCheckprinting is the simple, flexible and affordable check design and printing software for any businesses. In response to the request of QuickBooks users, Halfpricesoft.com, released the new ezCheckPrinting check writer and check virtual printer. The new blank stock printing features offers QuickBooks users better and cheaper options to print checks. QuickBooks and Quicken users do not have to buy the expensive pre-printed checks any more.



EzCheckPrinting’s new blank pre-printed check printing allows users to print QuickBooks and Quicken compatible pre-printed checks on blank check stock from the laser printer. Users can customize the checks with logo, font and extra labels too.



The new QuickBooks check virtual printer is the optional add-on of ezCheckPrinting for QuickBooks and Quicken users. QuickBooks and Quicken users just need to select this virtual printer as the current printer when they print checks. Then you can print checks on blank stock in one step through ezCheckPrinting software.



"Many of the best ideas for products and product improvements come from our customers," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of ezPaycheck. "We always keep in mind that our customers are small business owners, not computer whizzes or financial gurus. But that makes them the best possible people to listen to when designing software, so it is important for us to regularly gather feedback from our customers."



HalfPriceSoft.com is pleased to announce the new enhanced check writing software is available for no-obligation free test drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp.



Non-QuickBooks users can also use ezCheckPrinting as stand-alone PC cheque software. It is compatible with Windows 8 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows 7, XP, Me, 2000, 2003 and Vista system too.



With ezCheckPrinting, writing a check is really easy! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



Other features include:



- 3-Per-Page, Check on Top, Check in Middle, and Check on Bottom options.

- Print checks from blank computer check paper with pre-printed checks.

- Print pre-printed blank checks to fill in manually at a later time or to use with other software such as ezPaycheck, Quicken, QuickBooks and Microsoft Money.

- Unlimited accounts and unlimited checks.

- Never reorder checks from the bank - which often results in costly delays and fees.



EzCheckPrinting is $39 per installation. QuickBooks user can get ezCheckPrinting and QuickBooks Virtual Printer bundle at just $69. Or they can get them for free through TrialPay offers.



Never reorder expensive pre-printed checks- which often results in costly delays and fees. To learn more about ezCheckPrinting software and the free offers, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.