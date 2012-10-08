New EzTimeSheet Employee Attendance Tracking Software: Productivity-Boosting Solution for Small Businesses

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- “We know what it’s like to run a business and how important every second of your day is, “said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "We hope ezTimeSheet software can help business owners spend less time tracking employee attendance and more time ensuring their business succeeds."



As a business owner, there are few things more valuable than a tool that puts more hours back into his day, simplifies his life, and saves his money that he can re-invest into his business. ezTimeSheet, the easy-to-use new employee attendance and time tracking software, does all of that and more.



The main updates included in the new version are:



- Improve graphic user interface is easy-to-use and understand.

- New data exporting feature to speed up paycheck printing

- Auto-calculate PTO, leave time, vacation time, sick time based on the accrual plan

- New setup package that is straight-forward for beginners



Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezTimeSheet employee attendance and time tracking software was designed specifically for small business owners, non-profits and HR department managers. It was developed in response to the many requests flooding in from the company’s current small- and mid-sized business owner customers. They wanted time and attendance tracking software that got the job done quickly and easily, and that’s what Halfpricesoft delivered.



New user can download and try ezTimeSheet free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-tracking-time-sheet-download.asp with no cost and no obligation. ezTimeSheet attendance tracker has an amazing array of features that make time-tracking and payroll tasks simple and easy, including:



- Easy-to-use graphical interface that allows employees to punch in and punch out via computer

- Automatic time tracking that automatically calculates gross payroll figures

- Automatic check for duplicate and overlapping time entries

- Administrator can enter and edit time data when necessary

- Administrator can add notes to individual time entries

- Flexible report features that are easy to use

- Export report data to Excel, PDF or image formats for analysis and sharing

- Export payment data to .CSv file for use with other software

- Separate password protection for administrator and employees

- Equipped for network access

- Backup feature to protect database

- Free updates



Priced from just $39 per installation (Free through TrialPay offer), ezTimesheet attendance tracking software is affordable for any size business. ezTimesheet program works on Windows 98/NT/Me/2003/XP/Vista/7, 32-bit/64-bit system or MAC machine installed with Virtual Machine or Parallels.



Most employee attendance software is so difficult to learn that it’s best left to IT professionals. The ezTimeSheet difference is in its simplicity. "You don't need to be a computer guru to use it," promises Dr. Ge, founder and president of Halfpricesoft. "Even if you’ve never worked with time sheet software before, you'll be an expert with your first use. There’s no frustrating learning curve because the program is intuitive; everything makes perfect sense."



To start a free test drive of ezTimeSheet software, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-sheet-tracking-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezTimeSheet Attendance Tracking Software

ezTimeSheet is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use software for small businesses. EzTimeSheet is the hassle free employee time and attendance tracking software for small businesses that was designed with simplicity in mind.