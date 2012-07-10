New Facebook Gambling Game "Hotel Casino" Lets Players Manage Casino for Simulated Risk/Reward

Seoul, Korea -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- The new Facebook gambling game “Hotel Casino” is already getting rave reviews with its introduction just days ago. Accessible via its Facebook game app directly or the Fan Page, the game allows players to manage their own hotel casino, and play each other at their favorite casino games for simulated bets and rewards.



Like the days when Bugsy Siegal turned a sleepy Las Vegas into the gambling capital of the world, the new Facebook game “Hotel Casino” lets players become big-time casino and gambling moguls in the simulated Merrywind City where they can run their own virtual hotel casino. Developed by Merrywind, Inc. and published by Soribada Games, Inc., “Hotel Casino” is accessible directly from its Facebook game app or the Fan Page. “Although no real money is invested, wagered, won or lost, players experience the same risks, rewards and excitement as the real moguls in buying, managing and growing their simulated casinos,” said Soribada Games General Manager Lee Hee Jun.



Situated in the simulated city of Merrywind, players can buy and manage private hotels designed to fit a diverse background and history. The price of the hotels depends on its individual grade, and once purchased, the player/manager profits from admissions, dealer generated revenue and table fees. The more guests that come to the casino, the higher the profit and bigger the VIP list, which allows the player to upgrade the casino.



The hotel owner can manage the VIP list directly, which consists of friends or frequent visitors. In the game, players need 'chips'(virtual currency) to play. There are various different methods in earning chips, such as purchasing them, exchanging gems for chips (the gems are received through friends for free gifts) or earn chips through various affiliate promotions within the game.



The game has two types of Public Hotels, which are run by Merrywind City. The first is the Merrywind Hotel, which is the first hotel to be constructed after the establishment of the city. The second is the VVIP Hotel, which caters only to the top 1% of the high rollers. Players can enjoy a wide variety of casino games in every hotel like Blackjack, Texas Hold’em poker, TaiSai, Caribbean stud poker and Baccarat. In addition, players will also have access to Slot, Roulette, Big wheel, Craps and more. “Players are already raving that this is better than Vegas because they can become Merrywind City moguls and play each other in simulated gambling environments without losing any real money,” said Soribada Games General Manager Lee Hee Jun. For more information, please visit http://www.facebook.com/TheHotelCasino



About Soribada Games, Inc

Soribada Games, Inc. was established in 2012 to develop and publish Smartphone games, as well as web games from Korea. Their most recent game to be published is “Hotel Casino,” a Facebook game that allows players to buy and run casinos for simulated profit as well as play popular casino games in the city’s casinos. “Hotel Casino” was developed by Merrywind, Inc. and is accessible directly from the Facebook game app or the Fan Page.