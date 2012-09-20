New Family Travel Magazine off and Running With 2nd Issue

Green Cove Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Real Family Travel Magazine has released its second issue and saw consistent daily downloads during its first month in publication.



"We are very pleased with the response we're getting to the magazine," says Susan Whitehead, Editor-In-Chief.



The iPad magazine debuted on August 1, 2012 and its feature story was an interview with Nancy Sathre-Vogel, mother of twin boys who hold the world record for being the youngest people to bike the Pan-American highway.



Mrs. Whitehead said she has been pleasantly surprised by both the sales and responses from readers. The magazine now has a page on Facebook, Twitter account and promotional videos on YouTube.



“The feedback through emails and social media is very encouraging. But much of the credit goes to our amazing writers and contributors.” Mrs. Whitehead stated.



The September issue's cover story is an interview with the Dennings, a family of seven who use a vehicle powered mostly by recycled vegetable oil to travel slowly through the Americas.



Real Family Travel Magazine covers travel of all types with articles written by families who have traveled to various locations worldwide or are currently traveling long term.



A new column was added to the magazine and is written by Jennifer Miller of EdventureProject.com. Her writing focuses on the educational value of travel. Miller is a former school teacher, now homeschooling mother and educational consultant.



“Travel has so many educational benefits for adults and children that we felt like the addition of (Miller's) column would be a huge asset to our readers,” said Mrs. Whitehead.



A magazine subscription is available for $1.99 or individual issues can be purchased for $2.99. It is published in English.



Locations covered in the September edition are Australia's Sceale Bay, Belize, Morocco, London, California, and Kuala Lumpur. The edition also covers ways to save money for traveling and videos on the elongated skulls of Paracas, Peru. A video highlighting the September issue can be seen on YouTube: http://youtu.be/k_XVQ8G7Fpc?hd=1



The magazine is continually looking for contributors. “Because our main premise is to share real travel experiences for real families, we don't have a staff of writers that fill our pages. We love the authenticity of having experienced writers, as well as new travel writers, tell their travel adventures.” Mrs. Whitehead said.



The magazine is also looking for advertisers who are a good fit for the family travel market and are looking for a platform to advertise in that provides indefinite exposure and the ability to create interactive ads. Mrs. Whitehead pointed out that advertisers can include videos, as well as newsletter sign up forms right in their ads, instead of readers having to leave the magazine to connect with a brand.



For more information, to submit articles or place an ad, visit http://www.RealFamilyTravel.com.