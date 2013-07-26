New Fantasy Book Series: Eve of Ages by Canadian Writer David J. McCartney

Quebec, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Lulu publishing has released the first episode in an all new fantasy novel series called Eve of Ages created by David J. McCartney. Published in Jan. 2013, the writer has created a fresh new world that is meant captivate the reader.



In early 2013, David found a passion for writing. Using his new found passion and his longtime passion for the fantasy genre, David began writing a fantasy series.



In the few short months that followed, David has managed to create a beautiful detailed world, both for fantasy enthusiasts as well as for people who are new to the genre.



"I wanted to create a fresh new world full of desire and imagination with the harsh realities of the real world. My goal is to create an engaging story that will keep you wanting more." says the author.



David is a new writer who now spends a good part of his free time working on his series, which he hopes to make a good impression with.



Visit the website for more information: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/david_mccartney



Also, come follow the author on Facebook: http://facebook.com/Eveofages



About David J. McCartney

David J. McCartney was born in Quebec City, Canada, where he studied information technology. In his free time, he discovered a passion descriptive writing. Seeing where his passion might apply, David began writing a fantasy series. It is episode one of book one in the series called Eve of Ages.