New Fantasy Music Kickstarter by Violinist Julia Okrusko

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Inspired by the Arthurian legend, “Excalibur” is an introduction to a collection of medieval fantasy music landscapes. The Kickstarter campaign will run until October 27th, the funds to be used for recording, mixing, mastering, design, and manufacturing of the limited edition discs.



http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/okrusko/legends-fantasy-violin-cd-and-new-single-excalibur



Julia’s first album, “Legends: Fantasy Violin” was successfully funded and released earlier this year, and has been nominated for Hollywood Music in Media Awards 2013 in Best Orchestral/Instrumental, Best New Age, and Best Classical categories. Described as “monumental, astounding work” by Paul Surapine, conductor of Claflin Hill Symphony who are to premiere it live in March 2014, “Legends: Fantasy Violin” is comprised of 11 original tracks and was inspired by Julia’s performances of video game and movie music. The tracks from “Legends” present a unique blend of classical, cinematic, New Age and Celtic musical styles, and were also described as “perfect background music” for tabletop fantasy RPGs by Bedrock Games producer Brendan Davis.



Julia Okrusko was born in Vilnius, Lithuania. She started to play the violin at the age of five, and graduated from the National M.K.Curlionis Arts School in Vilnius (2002), Lithuanian Music Academy (2005), and Boston University College of Fine Arts (2009) where she received her Master's Degree in violin performance and Performance Diploma. Winner of numerous violin competitions in the U.S.A. and abroad, Julia has performed in Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Denmark, Holland, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Austria and Turkey as a soloist and member of chamber ensembles. Since her arrival in Boston in 2005, Julia became one of the most sought-after violinists in New England, and has collaborated with all local orchestras - including Boston-based Video Game Orchestra. It was the VGO's "Back to the Future" project (2011) and working under distinguished composers Alan Silvestri, Lucas Vidal, and Wataru Hokoyama, that inspired Julia to start composing cinematic fantasy music for violin and orchestra.



WEBSITE URL: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/okrusko/legends-fantasy-violin-cd-and-new-single-excalibur



CONTACT INFO:

Julia Okrusko

http://www.fantasyviolin.com

julia_okrusko@yahoo.com

+1 (857) 399 – 7837