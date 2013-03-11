New Fantasy Novel Brings Together Angels, Aliens and Humans in a Superheroes Fantasy

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Superheroes have dominated the landscape of fantasy life for children, young adults and superheroes captivate even older adults for two decades. With the adoption of more and more complex animation technology into film, studios release numerous fantasy movies involving superheroes every year, where decades ago a fantasy movie about superheroes would come to theaters every few years. Within the fantasy genre, superheroes have come of age across all forms of media.



Author Arturo Thompson grew up with superheroes, and his new novel, Super Agents, displays a yet unseen fantasy world of angels, aliens and humans. Written originally as a script, Thompson made the decision to write his fantasy story of characters with powers similar to those found among superheroes, Super Agents, as a novel last year. He felt creating a fantasy novel of a story of angels, aliens and humans forced to live on Earth together would find an audience faster in the written word. Super Agents tells the fantasy story of a group of young and reckless aliens (with powers similar to many superheroes) as they join forces with a human government agency and an angel to stop a revenge-driven alien.



About Arturo Thompson

At the age of 22, Arturo Thompson finished his debut novel, Super Agents, in January of 2013. The fantasy story lived in his mind for many years growing up, and his friends, as well as his own pets, primarily dogs, have influenced the characters in his fantasy world, and their powers that are much like those of superheroes, of Super Agents. He first wrote the fantasy story in script format as a trilogy. He plans on releasing the subsequent stories in the trilogy as novels toward the end of 2013.



