New Fantasy Young Adult Novel Series Casts a Spell on Eager Readers

Clinton, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Fantasy and paranormal books dominate the bestseller charts weekly and now there’s a new author name to add to the list: Clay Held. In the tradition of The Wizard Heir and Harry Potter comes the beginning of an exciting new series. Held’s novel Bad Apple, book one of the Warner Grimoire, follows Simon Warner, who discovers he’s a wizard after a near-death experience. Bad Apple is the first of an anticipated six-book series and the indie book is available exclusively for Amazon Kindle starting May 1, 2013.



For Simon Warner, death was only the beginning. After the teenage boy drowns,he comes back to life with a new discovery: he’s a wizard. Simon’s magic awakening sets off an exciting chain of events and readers will enjoy the ride. Simon’s adoptive father is kidnapped by a ghoulish figure, and Simon ends up deep in the secretive world of the Freemancers, stewards of the entire world’s magic. Simon’s time with the secret society soon reveals the truth: Simon’s real parents were wizards. However, Simon soon realizes if he wants to see his father again, he must infiltrate an insidious cult led by the dark sorcerer Silas Darrow. Silas wants to rid the world of all of non-magical beings. But evil spreads quickly in tempted souls and Simon’s is up for grabs.



The Warner Grimoire offers a unique perspective than most fantasy novels, with the events told from the point of Simon’s grimoire, his spell book and companion. Held has always loved the written word and asking the “What if?” even as a child.“As a kid, every book was a portal, a whole world just ready to set up shop in the infinite space of my imagination,” he states. Held hopes his new series will open portals in young readers’ minds and they will go on endless journeys, starting with Simon in Bad Apple.



About Clay Held

Held is also the author of Nighttime Tales, a scary short story anthology that’s been hailed by reviewers as the successor to the popular Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark series. He is a project manager from Illinois. With Bad Apple and the Warner Grimoire series, he brings his love of fantasy and thought-provoking characters to life.



