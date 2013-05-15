New Feature at Becextech Website Helps Clients Share Their Reviews on Social Media Sites

Point Cook, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- BecexTech-AU, a renowned electronic goods online store in Australia, has introduced a new feature on its online portal that enables users to share their reviews on social media sites. This feature is very useful in the scenario when customers want their friends to know how they feel about certain product. Using this feature may tell them all at once. Now customers can easily find BecexTech review on cameras and share it with their friends through some clicks only.



The feature has been well received by the customers and is getting popular among the users who use this to make their impression regarding a particular product known to the world. Customers may write Becextech review on mobiles or any other product of their choice. BecexTech-AU's official Facebook page also provides the similar platform to the customers to review the product. The social media page of the site has more than 3000 likes. The company uses the Facebook page to update the customers about current offers and schemes.



The store is known for providing the best mobiles at the lowest possible prices to the customers and collection at the store is not just limited to mobile phones. It also offers a wide range of digital SLR cameras, audio appliances, digital camcorders, digital still cameras, and digital camera lenses, etc. amongst others.



All the products from the store are guaranteed to be 100% original and in affordable prices. The store also offers dead on arrival (DOA) policy and 14 – day money refund policy if the product is not up to the customers’ satisfaction.



About Becextech

BecexTech-AU is a well-established retailer and specializes in electronic goods. They are Australian-Operated global company with offices and logistic center located at various locations. By doing so, they are able to source every possible price, cut all the middle-men and obtain much cheaper price for their local customers without compromising the local support/warranty that has been their standard service. Since 2006, BecexTech-AU has been providing more than 100,000 Australians the best value electronics goods and helps the local community to save hundreds of thousands of dollars their hard-earned cash. To know more visit: http://www.becextech.com.au