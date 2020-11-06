New Features and Improvements of the McElroy DataLogger 7

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- The DataLogger 7 battery life has seen a significant improvement. The DataLogger 7 will have battery all day long with an integrated battery and portable one with 43.2 watts, meaning that there is virtually no downtime in trying to charge it amid a fusion job where every minute matters.



Data loss exists, but this is compensated for with the DataLogger 7 by providing a microSD card that addresses the backup of critical data so that the all-important joint reports remain safe until it's time to back them up.



The DataLogger 7, already known for its reliability, is IP68 and MIL-STD-810 certified, meaning its performance would not be compromised by dust , water, and shocks. In addition, for faster performance, the internal components include a new processor and a more recent version of the Android operating system.



About McElroy Parts

McElroy Parts provides technically advanced, dependable, sturdy, and efficient pipe fusion equipment solutions. Its versatile tools are designed to be used for just about any project and there is a team of professionals thoroughly trained in working with McElroy parts and equipment. These individuals include McElroy Certified Instructors and McElroy Certified Master Mechanics. For information on McElroy fusion machine parts please call 305-570-3831 or visit https://www.mcelroyparts.com.