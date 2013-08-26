New Features of Automated Joomla to WordPress Migration with CMS2CMS: Preserve SEO and Move Modules Data

Ternopil, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- CMS2CMS, a young but already widely-known automated website migration tool, has developed robust features for migration from Joomla to WordPress and is happy to share the news with the world.



CMS2CMS developers’ team is constantly working to improve customer migration experience, based on their feedback and suggestions. So, a whole set of new features voted for by clients have been added to meet their requirements and eliminate migration risks and fears.



Content Migration



- Pages

Data from static pages (like About us page) will be moved into corresponding WordPress pages.



- Articles

All the articles from Joomla are converted into WordPress posts.



- Categories/Sections

The relations between them are preserved, after migration posts will belong to the same category they did before.



- Content Images

Images are moved to WordPress with the posts they belonged to on Joomla site.



- User Data

Users’ details are migrated including their username, email etc.



- Internal Links

The site navigation is preserved after migration, so links to migrated site content will be live.



- Comments

As out-of-the-box Joomla doesn’t support comments, they are migrated from JComments extension directly into WordPress.



SEO Migration



Since losing rankings and SEO juice after website migration is the major concern among website owners, CMS2CMS did their best to minimize any negative effects after Joomla to WordPress transfer.



- SEO URLs migration

All internal links will be formed accordance to the structure a user defines on the new WordPress site (this is optional).



Note. It is required that a client configures custom URL structure before the migration for this option to work as desired.



- SEO data migration

At the moment, it’s possible to migrate meta keywords and descriptions from sh404SEF Joomla extension into WordPress SEO by Yoast plugin (it has to be installed on WordPress site prior to initiating migration).



- Automated 301 Permanent Redirects

As an option, clients can choose to receive a set of redirect rules generated for their specific websites to insert into their configuration file. This is the best practice for preserving rankings and traffic after migration.



Module Data Migration

As mentioned above, the following modules are supported:



- JComments - directly into WordPress

- sh404SEF (meta keywords and descriptions) - into WordPress SEO by Yoast

- Phoca Gallery (images and galleries) - into NextGen Gallery.



Finally, to simplify the matters, CMS2CMS presents a plugin for Joomla to WordPress migration available for download at WordPress repository.



Why use CMS2CMS to Migrate from Joomla to WordPress?



- It’s fast (5 min setup and 15 minutes average migration)

- It’s easy to use for clients with no technical expertise

- It has 24/7 support available

- It saves time and efforts for migration

- It has free Demo available



CMS2CMS Special Offer



As a bonus for new clients, there’s a 10% discount provided for users who are performing their first migration.



Find more details about Joomla to WordPress migration with this service here: http://www.cms2cms.com/supported-cms/joomla-to-wordpress-migration



About CMS2CMS

CMS2CMS is the automated migration tool that allows its users to migrate their website content from one CMS platform to another as well as supports migration of data between forum platforms. The main goal of this online service is make the migration process fast and flawless for any user, whether they are the experts or non technically savvy.



Media contact



CMS2CMS

support@cms2cms.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

http://www.cms2cms.com