New Features of Automated Magento to Shopify Migration

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Cart2Cart, well recognised shopping cart migration service has developed robust features for automated Magento to Shopify migration.



Cart2Cart team is constantly working to make migration process even more straightforward in order to improve customer migration experience. Based on customer's suggestions a whole set of new features have been added.



Reasons of Migration

Magento and Shopify represent different shopping cart classes and can satisfy different business requirements.

1. Shopify is a hosted solution and will better for small or middle sized online businesses with limited sales. At the same time Magento is open source shopping cart and will be ideal for larger online stores with lots of room to grow.

2. Magento requires dedicated server, while Shopify is already a hosted solution. It means a store owner doesn’t have to look for an appropriate server.

3. Magento requires high programming skills to customize an online store. On the other hand, it is relatively easy to set up and manage a store. Moreover, support will help e-merchants with any issues.



What Data Can be Migrated?

Cart2Cart offers a possibility to transfer all data from current Magento store to a desirable Shopify flawlessly and accurately.

1. Products, manufacturers, product categories;

2. ?ategories;

3. Customers, customer billing address and customer shipping address.

Moreover, migration opportunities can be expanded with an additional option - “clear current data on Shopify store before migration”. It is absolutely free option and will help to avoid inconveniences during migration process.



Try How it Works for Free



Cart2Cart offers an opportunity to try how the service works without paying a single cent. Demo migration is a process of demonstration aimed to show a functionality of a service. it will help to see and evaluate how Cart2Cart works with limited number of entities. Main advantages of demo migration are:

1. Absolutely free.

2. Up to 10 entities (products/customers) will be transferred to Shopify

3. Possibility to skip a step with demo migration since it is not necessary, but advisable.



Data Migration Service Packages



In order to save user’s time Cart2Cart Team offers high quality technical assistance with 4 all in-one Data Migration Service Packages. Each of them include:

- personal account manager;

- pre migration store validation;

- demo migration results preview;

- migration setup;

- migration customization;

- migration results validation.



Main differences are in number of entities and support time. Different conditions and prices allow to choose a package, which will fully satisfy business requirements. So store owners will get more advantages and full assistance while Magento to Shopify migration.



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart is an automated shopping cart migration service which provides a possibility to migrate all data from/to over 45 shopping carts quickly and accurately. More than 4 years on a market made Cart2Cart a world leading migration service.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

press@magneticone.com

Brodivska 5B st.,Ternopil 46000, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com