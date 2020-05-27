New Features of HR365 Employee Directory Plus – Advance Exclude Options, Choice of Display, Org Chart, Birthdays and Anniversary Notifications

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- HR365 is one of the leading software for modernizing operations in many organizations. With an abundance of available options, it has allowed a multitude of businesses to shift towards a paperless approach to management.



The convenience and simplicity that these HR365 applications provide are two major factors comparing to other SaaS applications – No additional logins and passwords & no more new cloud options.



Now Employee Directory Plus which is SharePoint Employee Directory Plus, comes with the option to exclude blocked users, users hidden in GAL, hide users by their titles, department and so on. And now you don't need to rely on any other application to maintain birthdays / anniversaries. This SharePoint Employee Directory Plus provides the option to send greetings to the employees automatically on their birthdays.



Cubic Logics is proud to announce the integration of Dynamic Organization chart within SharePoint Employee Directory Plus where users can explore the organization hierarchy dynamically. To know more click here to visit the site



HR365 works on model of no additional cloud or subscription concept for the small, medium and enterprise businesses who have subscribed to Microsoft 365. This Microsoft 365 HR system relieves organizations from an additional burden of annual subscription. HR365 is available at one-time cost, quite lesser than general subscriptions of other applications available in the market. HR 365 comprises of most of the HR & business applications such as Employee Directory Plus, Employee Onboarding, Time off Manager Plus, Expense Reimbursement, Payroll, Asset management, Timesheet Plus with many other features. Also, HR365 offers the choice to pick among individual modules or the entire package depending on the need of the organisation.



Cubic Logics is Microsoft Gold partner and service industry since 2009 with focus on Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft 365, PowerApps, Power Automate, Office 365, Dynamics 365's custom application developments, rebranding and Intranet portals. For more details please visit https://www.hr365.us