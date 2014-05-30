New Femtocells Market Is Expected to Reach USD 4,706 Million Globally by 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Global Femtocells Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013 - 2019", the global femtocells market was USD 420 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 4,706 million in 2019; growing at a CAGR of 37.1% from 2013 to 2019. In recent years, increasing femtocell deployments by a large number of mobile operators such as Sprint, Verizon and AT&T in North America, helped North America to dominate the market in 2012. Europe was the second largest market for femtocells as a large number of operators including Vodafone and Telefonica Group have rolled out femtocell services in this region.



Browse Global Femtocells Market Report with Full TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/femtocells-market.html



The femtocell market is primarily driven by technological advancements and decreasing cost of femtocell devices. In addition, its increasing adoption in the enterprise segment is another major driver for the market. However, escalating competition with Wi-Fi and lack of awareness are the major challenging factors inhibiting the femtocells market.



Among different application segments, residential acquired the maximum market in 2012. This is due to majority of femtocell applications in residential sector to improve indoor network. However, enterprise segment is the fastest growing segment as the installation of femtocells is increasing in enterprise buildings with increasing awareness. Key players in the femtocell markets such as Airvana LLC and Ubiquisys among others are developing new products in the form of enterprise femtocells to satisfy the growing demand from this segment.



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Geographically, North America acquired the largest market in 2012. This is due to high adoption and increasing demand for this technology from both residential and enterprise sector. The market is expected to grow further, with rising number of femtocell deployments by key mobile operators. Europe follows North America and developments in the form of deployments and commitments by mobile operators are expected to positively support the market in the coming years.



Airvana LLC, Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Gemtek Technology Co. Ltd., ip.access Ltd., NEC Corporation, Netgear, Inc., Nokia Siemens Networks, Samsung Electronics and Texas Instruments are some of the key players in the femtocells market where, Cisco Systems enjoyed the maximum revenue share in 2012.



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The femtocells market has been segmented as follows for better understanding and to formulate winning strategies for the market players.



Femtocells Market by Form Factor



The market by different form factor covered under this research study are defined as follows:

- Standalone

- Integrated



Femtocells Market by Technology

The market by different technology covered under this research study are defined as follows:

- 2G

- 3G

- 4G



Femtocells Market by Application

The market by different application sector covered under this research study are defined as follows:

- Residential

- Enterprise

- Public



Browse Global Femtocells Market Report with Full TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/femtocells-market.html



Femtocells Market by Geography



The market by different geography covered under this research study are defined as follows:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



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