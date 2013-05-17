New Fiction Author Offers E-Book for Free

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Robert Fowler is a new author, and he is trying to make his name in fiction literary circles. As a part of his new endeavor, he is offering his first short story for free and for a limited time, as a free kindle book.



“As this is my first attempt at writing, I thought to give my potential fans a free look at my first go around. Hopefully, this will garner interest in my work,” said Robert Fowler.



Fowler’s short story is called Swallows and Ice Cream and is the story of Steve, a 19 year old English chap in the Tuscan area of Italy. Living in a single room in a three-story home, the rent is only overshadowed by the loss of his Katherine. Haunted nights and now days, everything is catching up to Steve and the past is fast becoming his present.



“This short story is a conglomerate of mystery, romance, suspense, torment and desire. Best of all, it is free,” said Fowler.



Fowler’s short story is available for free on the Kindle e-book reader at Amazon.com for a limited time beginning on May 18 to May 22. After May 22, the book will no longer be available at no charge.



“If you are looking for something new to read and something that will not take a great deal of time to finish, then my short story Swallows and Ice Cream is exactly what you need – at a price that cannot be beaten,” said Fowler.



Robert Fowler has also bought the book alive by having an exceptional book trailer made, this makes you want to go out and buy the book, so take advantage and get your free copy now.



To watch the book trailer, learn more about the book and get your free copy, visit http://bit.ly/10GplkW



His website at - http://authorrobertfowler.com, and his book site at - http://authorrobertfowler.com/swallows-and-ice-cream/.



Media Contact:

Author – Robert Fowler

Book Title – Swallows and Ice Cream

Book Trailer/Free Copy: http://bit.ly/10GplkW

Website: http://authorrobertfowler.com

Email: authorrobertfowler@gmail.com