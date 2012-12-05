New Film: Steve Jobs: Visionary Entrepreneur Launched

Menlo Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Steve Jobs: Visionary Entrepreneur - starring Steve Jobs and the founders of Adobe, Oracle, Apple and others - 60 minutes - filmed over a 20 year period by the Silicon Valley Historical Association. View trailer is now available.



Steve Jobs: Visionary Entrepreneur, a 60-minute film, is now available as a video download at this link: http://www.SteveJobsSecretsofLife.org.



This enlightening one-hour program stars Steve Jobs from an exclusive 1994, unscripted interview by the Silicon Valley Historical Association where he gives advice to potential entrepreneurs. Jobs discusses risk, failure, his own experiences, and learning the value of creating your own environment.



Added commentary by the following participants (1992-2012):



- Adobe System founders John Warnock & Charles Geschke

- Oracle founder Larry Ellison

- Serious Energy founder Kevin Surace

- Atari founder Nolan Bushnell

- Apple Computer founders Steve Wozniak and Mike Markkula

- Sun Microsystems founders Scott McNealy and Vinod Khosla

- Nobel laureate Dr. Paul Berg

- Silicon Graphics and Netscape founder Jim Clark

- Intuit founder Scott Cook

- Lighthouse Design founder/Sun Microsystems former CEO Jonathan Schwartz

- Author of Mindset/Stanford professor Carol Dweck

- Early Apple marketing and public relations gurus Regis McKenna & Fred Hoar

- Scientist who developed silicon gate & first microprocessor, Federico Faggin

- Cirrus Logic founder Mike Hackworth

- Author of Worldly Goods/Renaissance historian Lisa Jardine

- Gutenberg Museum director Dr. Eva Maria Hanebutt-Benz

- Author of The Big Score & The Microprocessor: A Biography, Mike Malone

- Silicon Valley Historical Association president John McLaughlin



About The Silicon Valley Historical Association

The Silicon Valley Historical Association, also known as the Santa Clara Valley Historical Association (SCVHA), is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Our Association's mission is to research and record the Silicon Valley phenomenon.



