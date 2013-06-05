New Filmmaker Platform YouPix.org Announces Prize Package for Winners of Filmmaker Contest

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- YouPix.org is a new film industry concept for aspiring Screenwriters and Filmmakers. Instead of uploading scripts to a logline database which languish in the cloud, in the hopes of being discovered, YouPix co-founders, industry veterans, Talieh Safadi and Matthew Davis have come up with an ingenious solution: A community of Filmmakers compete, and the winning Scripts and Directors are paired to actually produce feature films with the help of movie professionals, equipment, and a budget supplied by YouPix.org.



Prizes for the YouPix.org “Make Your Movie” Contest



BEST PRIZE

The winning Director is picked to make the winning Feature Script with a real budget of up to $500k that will be provided and managed by YouPix.org LLC.



ADDITIONAL PRIZES:



1-Production Equipment and Production Consultation:

YouPix.org will provide one of the following packages for ONE WEEK for FREE. *Winners will have to provide insurance ($100,000) and freight.

Digital Camera:

AF-100 camera

Zeiss Prime Lens Set

Ninja Recorder

Tripod



Lighting Kit:

2X Arri 300

2X Arri 150

2X Diva 200 - Daylight, Tungsten and Greenscreen Bulbs

1X Diva 400 - Daylight, Tungsten and Greenscreen Bulbs

2X Source 4 Jr.



Film Camera:

Super 16 Film Camera Package.

*Additionally, the winner will get an HOUR of one-on-one production consultation on their project with one of our experienced producers.



2-Script consulting and free membership to our database:

YouPix.org will give FIVE of the top 100 (randomly selected) one hour consultation with a professional script consultant. Each will receive a complete and detailed notes on their script followed with an hour of one-on-one consultation.

YouPix.org will also give 10 out of the Top 100 (randomly Selected) a Three year membership to YouFind database where they can submit unlimited number of scripts for active Development Executives searching for new projects.



3-Software:

FOUR out of the top ten (Randomly Selected) will receive MovieMagic screenwriting software.



TEN out of the top 100 (Randomly Selected) will receive FinalDraft software.



4-Marketing

Online e-newsletter and Fan management system iFanz.com will gift 2 winners with a 12-month Hall of Fame subscription worth $1200 per winner. iFanz allows members to collect, manage organize fan data thru websites, Facebook, MySpace etc and then distribute newsletters, promotions and press releases to the members’ databases. Founded in 1998 by Sir Paul McCartney’s step-sister Ruth, the system currently manages over 6 million fan records for its clients.



The Genesis of YouPix.org



YouPix.org co-founders Talieh Safadi and Matthew Davis felt there are numerous problems with script and short film competitions. “Here we have talented individuals from all over the globe winning these myriad contests against thousands of other submissions, with nowhere to go after their moment in the sun” said Talieh, “this collective frustration born by these hopeful artists, trying to get their movies produced, inspired us to bring Hollywood to them.” Said Davis, “what was needed was a talent incubator that results in tangible salable product – feature films.”



"Realizing what's currently lacking in support for emerging filmmakers, we decided to bring hope to this next generation of talent" said co-founder Talieh Safadi, "on the YouPix.org platform, it's a democracy of Industry peers providing feedback, coverage and introductions" added co-founder Matt Davis, "having worked as a Film Professional for the last 25 Years, I sensed a frustration for not only exposure to others in the Industry, but also the lack of hope in seeing their final product on the Big Screen.”



YouPix.org through its unique contest, YouWin, gives Writers and Directors a fighting chance at actually making a movie because they never compete with more than 999 other submissions in their category.



YouPix.org bullet points



- YouPix.org contest winners MAKE A MOVIE.

- Each YouPix.org contest, YouWin, is limited to only 1000 submissions.

- Every YouWin submission gets 4 pieces of coverage on their work.

- All competition screenplays are listed in the YouPix.org database, YouFind, for active Development Executives to search. The top 100 are given preferential treatment.

- Any Screenwriter can list one screenplay in the YouFind database for free – whether or not they have entered the YouWin competitions.

- The YouPix.org screenplay database, YouFind, charges a nominal fee for unlimited screenplay submissions by any Screenwriter – whether or not they are YouWin competitors.

- The YouFind database is designed in a personal and interactive way for active Development Executives to search for higher-ranking scripts. Very much like a tracking board, the end user and our YouWin competition helps to bring the better scripts to the forefront of the system.



