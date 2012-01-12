New Financial Coaching Service "EZ & Deane LLC" Teaches People the Principles of Moderation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2012 -- With historically high student loan levels and a national unemployment rate at about 9 percent, the financial outlook and job market for the current generation graduating from college are quite discouraging.



Many graduates will end up needing to employ the use of credit cards in order to pay their bills and maintain some of their favorite pastimes.



This can be a slippery slope without the proper financial management or savings plan in place.



EZ & Deane LLC is a new coaching service designed to help individuals lead and afford the lifestyle they love by teaching them the principles of moderation. The company offers tailored Action Plans to help people reach their goals and make better decisions for the present and future. Featuring a team of financial management experts, each client receives an in-depth evaluation and daily support from a Personal Counselor in an effort to teach them how to alter their financial habits without compromising their unique and ever-important lifestyle.



EZ & Deane LLC offers a detailed six-step process to assess, evaluate and develop a financial management plan. The steps include: establishing and defining the client-planner relationship; gathering information about the client and their goals; analyzing and evaluating the client’s current financial status; developing and tweaking an Action Plan based on each client’s unique needs; implementing the Action Plan; and monitoring and altering the Action Plan as needed.



The company’s specialized process allows people to avoid a harsh budget, and instead teaches them how to moderate their finances to help maintain their lifestyle.



“Together, we'll discuss your goals and priorities in life, along with your current financial situation,” states the site. “Once an Action Plan has been drawn up to steer you in the right direction, we'll work together to make sure you stick to it without compromising your lifestyle.”



EZ & Deane LLC offers two membership levels, Silver and Gold. Silver members pay $99 per month and receive an initial phone consultation where goals and concerns are addressed; an action plan personally tailored to each specific person’s needs; assistance with ongoing changes to the action plan; unlimited e-mail correspondence with the experts from EZ & Deane LLC; and access to Journal Entries, a mechanism for tracking a person’s progress. Gold members pay $149 per month and receive all of the same benefits as Silver members, plus a personal phone call with their Counselor every two weeks.



The company also offers a comprehensive Learning Center, whereby people can read about a variety of personal finance topics. Topics are separated into categories, including discretionary income, saving, assets and investments, liabilities, spending and retirement. It also explains a variety of college savings plans such as 529 Savings Plans and Coverdell Education Savings Accounts.



For more information, visit http://www.SavingsPlan.net



About EZ & Deane LLC:

EZ & Deane LLC is a new coaching service designed to help individuals lead and afford the lifestyle they love by teaching them the principles of moderation. Individuals will utilize an Action Plan, tailored to their specific attributes and goals, to help them make better decisions for the present and the future. By being placed with a Personal Counselor, individuals will have the everyday support they need to learn how to alter their financial habits without compromising their unique and ever-important lifestyle.