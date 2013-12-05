New Financial Communications Firm Leading the Way

Edgewater, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Equities Awareness Group, LLC (EAG) provides essential financial advisory and marketing services to small and micro cap companies. EAG incorporates three key disciplines into every client relationship: public relations, investor relations and brand marketing. Companies of all sizes receive top notch services from a team of talented individuals, delivering cost-effective strategy, tenacious execution and an ever growing well of digital and traditional marketing and communications knowledge.



Clients are surprised and impressed again and again with the level of professionalism and quality of services provided by EAG.



"The principals of Equities AG operate with maximum efficiency and professionalism and continually deliver - period. They are a pleasure to work with day in and day out.” -Steve, Fund Manager.



Many small firms lack the resources or technology needed to navigate the complicated and often unscrupulous world of stock awareness. That is where EAG steps and in and helps clients come out on top. EAG as been called “the Quarterback”, stepping in to coordinate and implement the entire awareness game plan.



EAG is different because as boutique firm, EAG strives to maintain a strong reputation, exceed client expectations and preform to the highest ability.



Media Contact

Kevin Hersch

www.equitiesag.com

info@equitiesag.com