Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Researchers from the University of Adelaide have created a software program



The program which uses advanced techniques to analyse text based on commonly used words and identify authorship. The texts in question at present are the long-debated US Federalist Papers and the New Testament’s Letter to the Hebrews. Findings based on the results from the sophisticated software program over ten years were recently published in the PLOS ONE journal.



The Federalist Papers is a collection of eighty-five essays from the late eighteenth century. The influential political documents were instrumental in the creation of the still-standing US Constitution, and until now the authorship of many has been a closely-guarded secret. The software program and the project run by Professor Derek Abbott have identified three authors; James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and John Jay. Originally as many as twelve of the essays were claimed by Madison and Alexander both as sole efforts. The new technology has been able to identify exactly who was most likely to have written each piece.



The authorship of Letter to the Hebrews has been debated since as early as the third century AD. Traditionally attributed to St Paul, scholars have suggested numerous alternatives over the years. The findings of the project suggested that Paul was indeed the author, although the results are as yet inconclusive. Luke was almost as close a match as Paul, suggesting possible collaboration or even that an entirely new author was involved who has yet to be discovered.



About Mark Levine

Mark Levine, Minnesota author, is the CEO of Hillcrest Media Group Inc., a company founded with the express purpose of providing authors with an outlet for self-publishing. The Mark Levine Minnesota website gives an array of information to the aspiring author about how to self-publish, from a man who not only has a background in business but is also himself a successful self-published author. Services such as those provided by Mark Levine Minnesota self-publishing give modern authors the chance to see their work in print without relinquishing any authorship rights to publishing houses or having to make commitments based on future works. Mark Levine Minnesota book publishing paves the way for a whole new generation of authors whose authorship will never be up for debate.



Person Name: Johnni Smitherson

Email Address: johnnismitherson@gmail.com

Company Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota