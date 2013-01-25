New Fishbowl Inventory 2013 Offers UPS Ready Integrated Shipping

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Fishbowl, maker of the No. 1 requested inventory management software for QuickBooks, is now a UPS Ready Provider and released Fishbowl Inventory 2013, with integrated UPS shipping on January 23, 2013. The integrated UPS shipping provides Fishbowl customers with seamless shipping capabilities that allow them to process and ship orders from within Fishbowl Inventory.



“Of all the Fishbowl customers who use shipping manager programs, the majority employ UPS,” said David K. Williams, Fishbowl CEO. “The new integration simplifies the shipping process, which helps these companies become more efficient and profitable.”



Fishbowl customers with UPS integration can now:

- View customer specific negotiated UPS rates.

- Ship from their UPS account.

- Receive email notifications to stay up to date on shipment progress.



“Our company ships thousands of products per month, and we ship the majority of our merchandise through UPS. Fishbowl’s effort to provide these shipping features costs us nothing, but will save hundreds of labor hours every year while allowing us to actually ship our merchandise more quickly and with fewer mistakes,” noted customer Victor Paniagua, Navistar International Product Support Manager.



In addition to UPS integrated shipping, Fishbowl Inventory 2013 offers the following new features and add-ons:

- Online Inventory Access – Fishbowl customers can view inventory information from anywhere they have an Internet connection using Fishbowl Pipeline.

- Advanced Customer Business Intelligence – Fishbowl offers custom reports that analyze key data and business processes.

- Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) – Fishbowl integrates with several EDI solutions, which large retailers require suppliers to use to transmit sales orders and inventory information. EDI solutions and other add-ons can be purchased through the Fishbowl Partner Marketplace.



Fishbowl Inventory 2013 continues to offer point of sale (POS) integration through SalesPoint and Web-based customer relationship management (CRM) with Fishbowl Pipeline. These solutions, along with QuickBooks, offer small businesses integrated accounting software, inventory management software, POS and CRM.



Current Fishbowl customers under contract will receive Fishbowl Inventory 2013 at no additional charge within their standard scheduled Fishbowl software updates.



About Fishbowl

Fishbowl and its cornerstone product, Fishbowl Inventory, make it possible for every business to have the level of flexible and mobile inventory management solutions large organizations enjoy. It is especially popular among manufacturers and wholesale distributors. Fishbowl offers advanced features, including multiple location tracking, seamless QuickBooks integration, order management and pick/pack/ship functionality.



