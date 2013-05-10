New Fishing Show Takes over Florida Waters "Wranglers of the Sea"

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- "Wranglers of the Sea" is a hi-energy adventure show. Our goal is to take our viewers on an adventure and cultural expedition. Teaching conservation and preservation in each show.



Where's the best Fishing? The hosts of the show find the answers as they travel across Florida's water-ways in search of the best fishing holes and trends. In each episode they fish the waterways and interview people who are making their mark in the fishing world. They kicks it up a notch with impressive knowledge of fishing as well as marine life. The best of Florida's fishing guides will takes the viewers to the best locations where the bite is dead on. The Tackle Guru will show you all the best products and gear that get the job done. You’ll definitely improve your day on the water after watching Wranglers of the sea.



The show will cover the best of Florida coasts. Believe it or not, Florida is more than just beaches, tourists and theme parks. Powder white sandy beaches and emerald green water make it the perfect backdrop for “Wranglers of the Sea.” Northwest Florida still maintains much of its "Old Florida" charm with cottage-filled communities nestled amongst the sand dunes. Countless lakes and streams, wide bays, crystal clear rivers and pine forests. Florida is a melting pot of urban cultured food, beach life, and quaint towns. What other Caribbean-like islands exist that are this accessible other than Florida? The show will cover 13 U.S. Coastal cities as well as the Caribbean in search of the best Fishing, Food and Fun.



Wranglers of the sea is an eco-friendly tourism TV show that attract the new angler market along with families, educators and tourism alike, who are searching for preservation and conservation programming not offered by competitors. We will also cater to all ages as well as Tourism and the Seafood industry demographic. The shows demographics is geared to a male & female audience.



The mission of Wranglers of the sea is to offer state of the art TV programming, within an eco-friendly environment. Fishing the Gulf of Mexico, species migration, and catch and release conservation. Tourism quality programing.



About Wranglers of the Sea Productions

Wranglers of the sea mission is to L.E.E.D (Lead, Educate, Explore and Develop). The mission of Wranglers of the sea is to offer state of the art TV programming, within an eco-friendly environment. Fishing the Gulf of Mexico, species migration, and catch and release conservation. Tourism quality programing. Production starts Summer of 2013. Visit our website for sponsorship opportunities & Product Placement.



Wranglers of the sea mission is to L.E.E.D (Lead, Educate, Explore and Develop).

Lead innovative programs that will improve recreational fishing.

Educate anglers by offering proper preservation and conservation guide lines.

Explore green ways of fishing, by offering a eco-friendly TV show that will ensure a healthier fisheries for the future of our children.

Develop HD television programming for professional and recreational saltwater anglers.



Media Contact Email: publicity@wranglersofthesea.com

Wranglers of the Sea Productions

Orlando Florida

http://www.wranglersofthesea.com for more information and sponsorship