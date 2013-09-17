New Fiverr Like Site Aims at Travelers

Milovice, Czech Republic -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- TripFeverr.com is a new microjob site, a marketplace, where anyone can buy and sell services priced between $5 and $100 per job. Unlike other microjob sites TripFeverr.com is unique as it is focused only on traveling.



The mission of TripFeverr.com is to support local people by giving them the opportunity to provide microjobs for people (mostly travelers) from all over the world who request such services. TripFeverr.com motto is: rely on locals, meet locals and support locals.



There are three basic types of microjobs which can be easily offered or requested. Firstly, some microjobs can be very simple and delivered virtually – e.g. giving travel advices, online local food cooking courses, planning itineraries, selling travel e-books, visa help, Skype translator services or answering any travel related questions.



The second group of microjobs can be more extensive and delivered personally like quided tours, airport pick-ups, message deliveries, laundry, personal translator services, organizing local family or business events etc. Last but not least there is the third type of services - sending anything from anywhere to anywhere e.g.. sending postcards, gifts or souvenirs - basically anything that can only be bought locally.



TripFeverr.com can offer more than is mentioned above, types of microjobs are virtually unlimited: when creating a microjob, only imagination and the sky is a limit.



TripFeverr.com aims to create a new global service and encourages everybody who can offer nice and useful travel microjobs to join the website and make traveling experience better.



About TripFeverr.com

TripFeverr.com is a brand new microjob site where anyone can buy and sell services priced between $5 and $100 per job. Unlike other microjob sites TripFeverr.com is focused only on traveling and related services. It aims to support local people by giving them the opportunity to be paid for small or medium tasks.



Media Contact:

Marek Badik

marbadik@gmail.com

Milovice, Czech Republic

http://www.tripfeverr.com/