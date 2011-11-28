New FiversWorld.com Website Helps Buyers Figure out What to Do to Earn Money

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2011 -- High unemployment rates coupled with a slow growth job market have more and more people trying to figure out what to do to earn money outside of the traditional 9-to-5 scene. According to Jason Parker, FiversWorld.com may just be the money maker these people have been looking for. Parker is the owner of FiversWorld.com, a freelance marketplace for people who sell services and ebooks online.



“I initially thought of starting the site when a friend who works from home had a hard time finding ways to earn more money in his down time,” explained Parker. “After his job laid him off he didn’t know what to do to earn money from the internet… and that’s when I developed the concept for FiversWorld.com.”



For buyers who want to educate themselves, FiversWorld.com sells money maker ebooks that can be accessed immediately. Authors who have written such ebooks can use the FiversWorld.com Instant Access Job feature to upload their titles once and sell them forever. Once their ebooks are in the system, they never have to manually email them to buyers.



The site also caters to buyers who are seeking to hire freelancers for any number of small assignments. There are over a dozen categories where freelancers have posted their services, ranging in price from $5 to $25. Most of them are business related, like graphic design services, article writing and YouTube video creation. But there are also a few funny jobs, like the woman who will write anything a buyer requests on her high heeled foot and submit a picture of the finished work.



“I think a lot of people will be surprised at the money maker opportunities available for both buyers and sellers at FiversWorld.com. It’s definitely one of the more unique sites for people who don’t know what to do to earn money,” added Parker.



The site is open for anyone who works from home as well as those looking to hire freelancers. It’s available at (http://www.FiversWorld.com).



About FiversWorld.com

FiversWorld.com is a freelance marketplace where anyone looking to earn extra money can sell their services or products for $5, $10, $15, $20 or $25 per job. Freelancers can offer business advice, ad space, graphic design services, music/audio work, programming, writing services or even sell ebooks through the site. There’s no fee for freelancers to sign up, while those doing the hiring only pay for services they’ve requested.