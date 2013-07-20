New Flashpacking India Services Launched to Cater to the New Generation of Smart Travelers

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2013 -- The Flashpacking travel service provider in India, FlashpackingIndia.com announces to offer their services to the travelers in order to make their travel more joyful and exciting. Founded by Ankit Kaushal, the website intends to cater to the needs of all travelers who want to explore India, a culturally vast nation offering a plethora of exciting traveling opportunities to some of the exotic, calm and natural locations.



When asked what motivated him to bring this novel concept to India, Ankit reveals, “India is a truly vast nation with a number of known and least-known travel destinations. The idea is to equip travelers and flashpackers with the knowledge to help them enjoy a trip in a safe, affordable as well as satisfied manner. One can check a host of practical tips, guidance about different tours, trips, accommodation choices and other valuable resources. Our endeavor is to facilitate the tourist community to help plan a flashpacker tour in India.”



Ankit himself is an avid flashpacker and he has explored many Flashpacker tours in India and abroad. FlashpackingIndia.com contains many practical tips that are based on the personal experiences of the travelers. The website also encourages backpackers and travelers to share their experiences on the FlashpackingIndia.com blog, which could bring valuable insights and learning for the benefit of the flashpacker’s community.



According to the Tourism Research Australia’s International Visitors Survey conducted in March 2013, more and more backpackers are now choosing destinations in the South East Asia and India, because of plunging currency exchange rates in many of these countries. With the dropping value of the Indian currency in the Forex market, more tourist inflow is expected. And FlashpackingIndia.com is gearing up to serve all international as well as domestic tourists by providing them with all required information and resources that are important for planning an enjoying and rewarding trip in India.



The concept of Flashpacking is often related to a sense of adventure and is more popular among the youths, in particular. However, FlashpackingIndia.com intends to cater to all age groups and both the genders, and they have flashpack traveling programs for elders, women as well as for the entire family comprising several members of distinct ages. In this manner, they are different from other service providers catering to the flashpacker’s community and are trying to establish themselves as a catalyst to promote flashpack tourism in India.



The website intends to provide the comfort and luxury travel services to the travelers who are especially looking for the value for money deals. The site is all set to become an all-inclusive platform for the backpacker community bringing them important details about flashpacker hotels and flashpacker events and hosts of other information. Any traveler can take advantage of these free resources available on the website www.flashpackingindia.com .



About FlashpackingIndia.com

