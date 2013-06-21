New Flights Mean Travelling to Menorca Is Now Even Easier

Ashes Lane, Tonbridge -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Menorca is a fantastic holiday destination for people in search of beautiful beaches, a fascinating culture and a more relaxing type of holiday compared to the busy tourist resorts found on neighbouring Majorca. Heading here on a summer holiday is now set to become even easier after Jet2.com announced new flights heading to Menorca from Manchester and Blackpool.



Bartle Holidays, a provider of holiday accommodation in Menorca, says this is fantastic news for those people who want to discover Menorca for themselves. The airline has already begun to offer flights from Manchester to Menorca three times a week. Passengers on the first flight to arrive in the island were even greeted with cake and traditional Menorcan food.



The Blackpool flights will not begin until next summer, with the first flight set to depart in May 2014, so this will be ideal for anyone planning a holiday here next year.



Menorca is known for being a more relaxing holiday destination than some of the other destinations in the Balearic Islands. Bartle Holidays says that it is the ideal holiday destination for people who want to steer clear of the clubbing scene and huge tourist presence on Majorca and Ibiza, and who are instead searching for something more laid back and quieter.



In Menorca, Bartle Holidays says that beaches are often less crowded on some of the neighbouring islands, and that although the islands are all part of one group, Menorca has its own distinct culture. This can be seen in the food, drink, historical ruins and summer festivals that take place on the island.



Whether visitors decide to stay in one of the larger settlements like Ciutadella or Mahon, or a smaller coastal resort or fishing village, the new flights will allow them to enjoy the perfect holiday in peaceful and beautiful surroundings.



About Bartle Holidays

Bartle Holidays provides holiday villas, houses and apartments in Menorca. It has an in-depth knowledge of Menorca and provides family getaways and rural escapes, offering visitors a wide choice of accommodation depending on their needs. Find details of its services at http://www.bartleholidays.co.uk .



