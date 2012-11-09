New Florida Community School with a Great Website by SKYHIVE

Lake Mary, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Evans Community School, the first of its kind in Florida to bring together top organizations – social services, health services, higher education and more for a common cause: student success in school and in life, has just launched their brand new website developed by SKYHIVE. The new website includes a complete content management system giving full site control to the school's faculty and staff to add content without programmer intervention. A powerful calendar and events system allowing users to quickly add events, meetings, and activities. A visual form builder allows the faculty and staff to build and manage complex forms and add fields with just one click of the mouse. The website design is also responsive which allows it to be completely optimized for iPhone, iPad, and Droid based devices. SKYHIVE hosts the site in the cloud on secure, high speed servers, with analytics to determine site visitor behavior.



Evans Community School is much more than a place for students to attend school. It’s a representation of the hopes, dreams and aspirations of the Pine Hills community – and it provides education, services, activities, and engagement to help students, parents and local citizens turn their dreams into reality. You can visit their website at http://www.EvansCommunitySchool.com



“It has been a pleasure to work with the SKYHIVE team. They have been creative, competent, flexible, responsive, and very helpful professionals throughout the development process! I highly recommend them to anyone who needs to cultivate a professional image on the web.”



~ Nancy R. Ellis, Ph.D. Center for Community Partnership - UCF College of Health and Public Affairs



Open six days a week year round, Evans Community School allows their students the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities to enhance their education and character. Other programs are also being provided to help parents and families form better relationships and, together, build an even stronger community.



Evans Community School was established through a partnership among Orange County Public Schools, Children's Home Society of Florida, and the University of Central Florida – and receives support from many generous funders and contributors. As Evans Community School expands through fundraising and generous contributions, the new website showcases the founding partners and all of the other contributors.



Founded in 2008 in Lake Mary, Florida, SKYHIVE, Inc., was formed to provide professional internet marketing, web development and IT solutions. Their services range from custom e-commerce web site development projects to comprehensive remote management and monitoring IT services. They provide clear, functional, and creative solutions. SKYHIVE was launched to strategically help build brands, improve global web presences, and develop more meaningful relationships with your customers. For more information visit SKYHIVE on the web at http://www.SKYHIVE.com



SKYHIVE is dedicated and passionate about generating high returns on their client’s investments. Their office in Lake Mary, FL consists of professional web site developers, graphic artists, programmers, article writers, and Internet marketing specialists. They work daily on Internet related solutions for large and small companies in many different industries. SKYHIVE’s Web Development team offers website development, e-commerce solutions, mobile enabled web sites, content writing services, social media management, internet marketing, search engine optimization, online video marketing, reputation management and much more. SKYHIVE delivers websites that bring their clients new customers, patients, sponsors, members or donors using a comprehensive approach to Internet marketing.



