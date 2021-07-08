New Florida Healthcare Laws Effective in July

Plantation, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2021 -- These new healthcare laws (house bills) impact many throughout the state's population, not just the elderly. They include:



HB 485: allows senior care facilities to employ people as personal care assistants (four months at a time) and require on-the-job training to count toward the minimum state-mandated staff requirements. Before working with residents, personal care attendants are required to complete a 16-hour long education mandated by the Agency for Health Care Administration. The law seeks to help those on the path to becoming certified nurse assistants.

HB 17: This requires podiatric physicians to finish a two-hour-long educational course for safely and effectively prescribing controlled substances. This comes as part of the professional academic requirements for license renewal, which is 40 hours long.

HB 183: mandates that the Office of Minority Health and Health Equity promote the implementation of policies and programs that improve health equity for racial and ethnic minority populations in the state.

HB 431: requires physician assistants to inform their patients of their right to see a physician before an assistant prescribes medication.

HB 905: gives AHCA the right to approve the All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly program.

HB 1157: prohibits emergency departments in hospital-based off-campus locations from becoming an urgent care center for the public.

HB 1189: county health departments must participate in sexual assault response teams coordinated by certified rape crisis centers.

HB 1381: states the department of health must establish telehealth minority maternity-care pilot programs in both Duval and Orange counties and provide pilot programming funding.



