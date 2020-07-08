New FMI Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Retail Digital Signage Market

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2020 -- Retail digital signage is a new way for advertising product or brand by displaying content or images on the monitor, which are present on the sales floor of the retail outlet. The retail digital signage is a different way to attract customer by building the strong interactive display of content. It is also referred as digital communications, narrowcasting, electronic signage networks, and interactive signage.



Request a sample-

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4114



Retail Digital Signage Market: Drivers and Restraints



Retail digital signage market is expected to increase with positive growth rate, owing to the adoption of the modern advertising technology by the marketers, to create brand awareness and to enhance customer experience towards the product by displaying its various utilities on the monitor. This is anticipated to propel the industry growth over the forecast period.



Furthermore, retail outlets are deploying such technologies to improve customer engagement and to increase footfalls by attractive displays. Improved operational efficiency and decreasing printing cost are the additional benefits of the signage, which is anticipated to the spur the market growth during forthcoming years. On the other hand, high initial investment is the major challenge, which is restraining the growth of the industry during the forecast period.



Global Retail Digital Signage Market: Regional Trend



North America is expected to dominate the retail digital signage market owing to the adoption of an effective and communicative mode of advertisement. Further to maintain the competitive edge, every company is focusing on innovative ideas of marketing, due to which the demand for digital signage is expected to spur in the respective region during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific market is currently witnessing a drift towards organized sector, so to advertise the brand and its product, the demand for retail digital signage is anticipated to grow in the recent years.



Global Retail Digital Signage Market: Competitive Landscape



Some of the prominent players in the Retail Digital Signage market include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation, Adflow Networks, BrightSign LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, KeyWest Technology Inc., LG Electronics Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Omnivex Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Polk Audio, Scala, Inc., and Winmate Communication Inc.



Request for covid19 Impact Analysis-

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/covid19/rep-gb-4114



The report covers exhaustive analysis on:



Global Retail Digital Signage Market Segments

Global Retail Digital Signage Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 - 2016

Global Retail Digital Signage Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Retail Digital Signage Market

Global Retail Digital Signage Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Retail Digital Signage Market

Retail Digital Signage Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Retail Digital Signage Market

Global Retail Digital Signage Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Visitor Management System Market includes



North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Spain

Nordics

Benelux

Rest of the Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Rest of APEJ

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors, along with market attractiveness within the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and various geographies.