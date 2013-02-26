New Footwear Added to Everything Summer Camp's Camping Gear Line

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, a leading online camping supply retailer, announces new outdoor footwear to their growing inventory of camping gear. The 25 year old company is well known for offering top quality outdoor gear as well as trunks and footlockers. This new line of footwear features companies including Teva, Hi Tec, Speedo, Northside and more.



Footwear is one of the most important pieces of outdoor equipment and Everything Summer Camp has over 30 different styles available. A top selling brand, Teva was founded in 1984 creating sports footwear to protect people while playing. Their products wick away water, bring air to sweaty feet and provide long lasting comfort.



The Teva Churn is now available in Everything Summer Camp’s new footwear category. This men’s shoe is a multi-sport shoe that specializes in getting wet. It looks and supports like a tennis shoe, but can act like a water shoe with its extremely breathable and quick-drying mesh upper section. This makes it the perfect shoe for those hot summer days.



The heel easily folds down, giving campers convenience and cushioning, while also giving shock absorption when in place. The bungee lacing system makes it even easier to pull the shoes on and off and allows for easy fit.



Everything Summer Camp’s store also offers a great selection of flashlights, water bottles, fans, and mess kits. With a full assortment of camping gear and supplies, they are known in the camping industry as a one stop show for all things outdoors.



“WOW! I am extremely happy with the Teva shoes I purchased my son. Not only did he love the style and comfort but they really do stay dry. The non-slip bottom gripped onto the river rocks and trees keeping him secure which is a great feeling.” said Nicole, customer of Everything Summer Camp.



With camping season coming, up Everything Summer Camp has come to the aid of its customers by adding additional high quality camping gear. Offering everything from flashlights to water shoes, their large inventory of camping supplies is one of the best.



