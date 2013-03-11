New Forecsat: China Magnesium and Magnesium Alloy Industry Increased by 4.8% Year on Year to 808 Kilotons in 2012

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- In 2012, the magnesium alloy market demand is still the main engine driving the global primary magnesium consumption. On the one hand, the magnesium alloy demand of the automotive industry slowed down, but still maintained stable growth; on the other hand, the demand of consumer electronics like tablet PC and smart phone for die casting products such as magnesium alloy shell and bracket has ushered in rapid growth. As a result, China as the largest producer of primary magnesium and magnesium alloy in the world will maintain stable growth in the output of primary magnesium in the next few years.



China Magnesium and Magnesium Alloy Industry Report, 2012-2016 analyzes and forecasts the distribution of magnesium resources in China and worldwide, the supply and demand of magnesium and magnesium alloy in China, and introduces the development of major primary magnesium, magnesium alloy and magnesium alloy die casting enterprises.



Shanxi Yinguang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. is the largest primary magnesium producer in China, with a primary magnesium capacity of 100 kilotons in 2012. Its major subsidiary Shanxi Yinguang Huasheng Magnesium Industry Co., Ltd. ranked No.1 in China in terms of primary magnesium output in 2011. At present, the company has formed a complete industry chain covering from magnesium ore exploitation to magnesium alloy deep processing.



Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co., Ltd. is the largest producer of magnesium alloy in China, with a magnesium alloy capacity of 140 kilotons in 2012. The company has significant competitive advantages in China’s magnesium alloy market, and has occupied the largest market share for years. At present, the company is speeding up the magnesium alloy capacity expansion, and developing upstream industry chain in the regions with rich magnesium ore resources such as Shanxi Province.



Dongguan Eontec Co., Ltd. is a major manufacturer of magnesium alloy precision die castings in China. It went public on GEM of Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2012. In recent years, its revenue from magnesium alloy products has maintained rapid growth. It’s accelerating the strategic turn to 3C products, and the magnesium alloy shell and internal bracket for tablet PC and smart phone will be main business growth points of the company in the future.



All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



1. Profile of Magnesium

1.1 Definition & Application

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Application

1.2 Production Technology

1.3 Industry Chain



2. Global Industry Development

2.1 Reserves and Distribution

2.2 Supply

2.3 Demand



3. Development of Chinese Magnesium Industry

4. China’s Magnesium Export

5. China’s Magnesium Alloy Market

6. Key Primary Magnesium Enterprises in China



