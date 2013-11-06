New Forest B&B Provides Accommodation for Visitors to the Pannage

Brockenhurst, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- This month is a great opportunity to observe a famous New Forest tradition - the pannage. Every year, domestic pigs are let loose in the Forest to eat the acorns that have dropped from the trees, in order to stop the ponies eating them. This is an important part of Forest life, as the acorns are poisonous to the ponies and the pannage stops them lying around the Forest floor, where the curious animals could find them. Also known as the “common of mast”, it is part of the commoners’ rights to graze their animals in the Forest, which have been protected since medieval times.



Pannage is a practice as old as the Forest itself and used to e very widespread but it has died out in other parts of the country. It was even used as a measure of how wealthy a man was, in the Doomsday Book of 1086. In the Forest it represents an important part of the ecosystem, as the pigs benefit from acorns which would otherwise be a hazard. It’s also a popular tourist attraction, with many visitors coming to watch the pigs being released and snuffling about. It’s also one of the most scenic times to visit the Forest, with the autumn leaves providing a colourful background to the spectacle of pannage.



Cottage Lodge is ideally situated for visitors coming to observe the ritual, providing top-quality New Forest Accommodation as well as gourmet food in the Fallen Tree Restaurant. The Lodge is furnished with locally-made wooden furniture, made from fallen trees in the Forest. The owners are knowledgeable about the local traditions and can advise guests on where best to see the pannage, as well as the best walking routes around the area.



The pannage runs for a minimum of 60 days every year, and was scheduled to end in early November but has been specially extended to December by the Forestry Commission and the Verderers of the New Forest. There has been an unusually high yield of acorns this year, and so it’s a unique opportunity to see the pigs grazing for longer. The weather has also been unusually mild, which makes for ideal walking and cycling conditions around the Forest.



A midweek during November costs from £120 pp (based on two sharing) including the famous Cottage Lodge breakfast and 30 minutes’ ride in the Twizy, the Lodge’s electric car. The Lodge is eco-friendly and promotes the electric car as a sustainable way of getting around the Forest.



To make a reservation call 01590 622 296 (http://www.cottagelodge.co.uk).



About Cottage Lodge

Cottage Lodge provides top-quality Bed and Breakfast accommodation in the heart of the New Forest.



Media Contact:

Christina Simons

info@cottagelodge.co.uk

Cottage Lodge New Forest B&B

Sway Rd,

Brockenhurst

SO42 7SH

Tel: 01590 622296