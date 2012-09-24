New Foster Care Website Launched by UK-based Advanced Foster Care

Cheadle, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- UK-based foster care agency Advanced Foster Care has recently redesigned and rebuilt their website, AdvancedFosterCare.co.uk, to offer a more user-friendly format and a better visitor experience. The newly upgraded site now offers more in-depth information about becoming a foster parent and answers a multitude of questions. The site is aimed at guiding potential parents through the entire fostering process and educating existing foster carers about switching to Advanced Foster Care.



Growing up can be a difficult process for some children, especially those who do not have a stable, loving family. While not every child is lucky enough to receive the emotional support they need from their parents, some are fortunate to be placed in loving, compassionate foster care homes where they can experience the feeling of family.



Rated as an “Outstanding” fostering service by Ofsted, Advanced Foster Care provides a wide range of services and placements to meet the needs of both carers and children. The company offers assistance for mainstream foster care, sibling groups, parent and child, complex needs/solo placements, unaccompanied asylum seeking children and respite care.



Advanced Foster Care works hard to make a difference to children who are unable to live with their birth families.



“We aim to positively influence children’s lives by offering quality and skilled carers, rigorous matching, well managed placements that deliver favorable outcomes for children, Local Authority engagement and a cost effective resource that is value price competitive.”



There are quite a number of people who are interested in becoming foster carers, but it can be difficult to know how to qualify, what is needed to get started and how the process works.



Advanced Foster Care provides a comprehensive overview to prospective foster care parents and helps them understand the steps they need to take toward becoming a professional foster carer.



For those people interested in working with Advanced Foster Care, the company offers carers excellent pay, free training and 24/7 support. The company also features a rigorous matching and placement process to ensure both children and carers receive the support they need.



For more information about becoming a foster carer or working with Advanced Foster Care, visit http://advancedfostercare.co.uk



About Advanced Foster Care

