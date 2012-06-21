New Fourth of July Picnic Catering Packages from Lee & Eddie's Chicagoland Catering

Wood Dale, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- This year, Fourth of July entertaining just got easier with new offerings from Lee & Eddie's Chicagoland Caterers. Fourth of July hosts can feed their party crowd for as low as $6.59/ person with packages that serve up just about everything but the fireworks.



Customers can enjoy the "Old West" catering menu which features Lee & Eddie's Famous Country Fried Chicken, BBQ Beef, Steakhouse Potato Salad, Smokehouse Baked Beans, Corn Cobettes, Cookies, Brownies and more.



For those who want someone to grill on-site, the "All American" Menu will satisfy guests with quarter pound all beef burgers and cheeseburgers, brats, hot dogs,watermelon, Honey Cole Slaw, Home Style Potato Salad and all the fixings for $6.29/person plus on-site Grill Chef charge. Additionally, any customers ordering from any of the on-site grilling menus will receive a $100 off Moonwalk rental if they book their event by July 15th.



"Our packages give everyone a great choices for food and staffing while keeping it affordable," states Robert Veles, owner of Lee & Eddie's. These days you can spend $6.50 just on a McDonald's Big Meal, so our prices are really competitive and most important we make sure the food and service are excellent."



When asked about customer favorites, Veles replied,"Our Country Fried Chicken is the most popular menu item this time of year. We always get lots of people writing in after their events that comment on how much they loved our chicken." Other summer favorites include BBQ ribs, Fajitas and BBQ pork sandwiches.



Lee & Eddie's is not a newcomer to the Chicago area. They have been providing catering for Chicagoland for more than 50 years, serving up delicious meals for everything from picnic and wedding catering to corporate, church and school events. Last year they marked an important milestone with over 10 million meals served. They keep a vigilant eye on quality, menu variety, service and pricing to make sure their customers keep coming back.



To learn more about Lee & Eddie's catering packages, visit their site at http://leeandeddiescatering.com or call (630) 350-3500.



About Lee & Eddie's

Since 1959 Lee & Eddie’s has been providing Chicago and its surrounding areas with delicious food at prices that can’t be beat! From simple drop-off service to complete event planning with staff and rentals they can truly say that “One Call Does It All!”