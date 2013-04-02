New Free eBook Teaches Keyboard and Piano Playing Techniques

Penn Yan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Web marketer Ruth Martin has created a new ebook sharing her love for the keyboard, titled "Playing Keyboard And Piano". This eBook is a different version than the one she created earlier that is available on her website, HowtoPlayKeyboardOnline.com Currently, she is giving away the ebook free! The ebook teaches how to play keyboard and piano chords, notes, scales, improvisation, proper finger techniques and more. Ruth promises, "By applying what you learn here you will be able to begin playing piano and keyboard easily and well."



"Playing Keyboard And Piano" promises easy to use tips and lessons for beginner and intermediate students. The eBook is a great introduction to anyone young or old who desires to learn more about how to play keypboard or piano. The ebook is available at: Learn How to Play Keyboard and Piano Chords, on a website that has many other featured eBooks, all available for free download.



Divided into ten chapters, the book covers chord and note finding techniques, improvisation methods and tips, a how-to on memorizing classical sheet music, plus a review of the popular online piano course - Rocket Piano. The book can be sent directly to any Kindle reader, for free, but also comes in a wide variety of formats including pdf, html, epub, mobi and plain text, which are also free. This and many other free ebooks are available at the Free eBooks website.



About Ruth Martin

Ruth Martin is an avid keyboard and piano music lover, and has shared her passion for it by creating a website and blog where she posts many tips and piano tutorials to help others learn how to play keyboard and piano. Recently she also added a new section to her website, called the Keyboard and Piano Video Room, which is basically a Piano YouTube where you can watch and learn from popular piano covers, tutorials, and lessons for free.



