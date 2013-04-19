New Free Mp3 Hypnosis Downloads Website Receives over 180,000 Unique Visitors in First 60 Days

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Renowned hypnoanalyst and recording broadcaster Steven Luzern along with his publishers, 'The Miracle of Self-Healing'. are astounded by the huge amount of visitors to their all new website. In the first 60 days of the site going live over 180,000 unique visitors landed on the site and in excess of 462,000 free hypnosis downloads were accessed.



Christine MacDonald, in charge of marketing, stated, “We estimated an average daily visitor count of around 500, but not even in our wildest dreams did we anticipate that some days the site would receive over 10 times this amount.” The download demand was so large it became necessary to move the site to a different hosting company to ensure demand for the mp3 recordings could be met.



The site is unusual, perhaps even unique, as all the hypnosis downloads on the website are completely free to download. The most popular recordings being downloaded are for: self confidence, weight loss, relaxation, and asthma. “These have always been popular subjects ever since I started producing hypnosis audio cassette recordings back in 1988."



When asked why he makes so many of his self-hypnosis recordings available for free Steven replied, “I simply like helping people. Life is not all about money, and to be able to help so many people all around the world via the Internet is wonderful!” He went on to state, “I've several new self-help recordings which I'm working on, including adult issues, and by the end of this year I hope to have over 100 different titles available for free through this new website”.



This new free hypnosis downloads website is easy to use as there are no membership requirements or complicated forms to complete. Once you have gained access to the download section all the recordings are available for downloading from a single page. Access to the adult self-help recordings is separate as visitors are required to prove they are 18 years of age or over.



Steven Luzern has been producing self-hypnosis recordings since 1988 and in private practice as an analytical-therapist using hypnosis for over 25 years. Additionally, he's been hypnotising people for over 40 years. His last hypnotherapy practice was in the United Kingdom’s centre for renowned medical excellence - Harley Street, London.



