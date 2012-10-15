New Free Online APA, MLA, and Chicago/Turabian Citation Generator: HowToWriteCitations.com

Kingwood, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- The worst part of writing any research paper is the bibliography. Any high school or college student knows that there are several different styles in which to compose a bibliography which may vary from instructor to instructor. Some instructors prefer MLA formatting; others prefer Chicago/Turabian. Differentiating between the styles can prove to be difficult to do without assistance, which is why HowToWriteCitations.com exists.



HowToWriteCitations.com is a free online bibliographical citation generator capable of creating proper APA, MLA, and Chicago/Turabian citations. The site provides students of all ages and grades with information on how to format footnotes, endnotes, and bibliographical information. The site's main goal is to follow the most updated versions of each style system. HowToWriteCitations.com also has an auto-fill function which simplifies locating the right source to reference.



Different types of media are cited in different ways in APA, MLA, and Chicago/Turabian formatting. HowToWriteCitations.com accurately cites scientific journal articles, TV or radio shows, emails, brochures, books, and much more with the click of a button. The citation generator is clearly laid out in the center of the site's main page with easy to follow information prompts. All a student needs to do is plug in the requisite information and click on the create citation button at the bottom of the page. The citation is generated instantly and can be copied and pasted directly into a document, potentially saving a user hours of time composing a bibliography completely from scratch.



The site also offers citation advice and explains where the three types of citations are used most prevalently. APA formatting is used mainly in social sciences and consists of short, parenthetical citations in-text with full references in the bibliography. MLA formatting is used in humanities-based subjects. Although similar to APA formatting in that it uses parenthetical citations in-text, these citations tend to be much shorter. Chicago/Turabian style incorporates the use of footnotes and endnotes into a research paper or essay.



HowToWriteCitations.com caters to undergraduate students, Ph. D. students, professors, lecturers, and other students and professionals who find it necessary to cite their research.



About HowToWriteCitations.com and Kent Löfgren

Kent Löfgren is the mind behind the website HowToWriteCitations.com. He originally developed it to help students compose papers which required bibliographical references. As the site grew in popularity, he decided to take it even further by enhancing it with the different citation formats, auto-fill, and an advice forum intended to be used by a global audience.



Contact Information

Name: Kent Löfgren

Company Name: How to Write Citations

Email: howtowritecitations@gmail.com



Website: http://howtowritecitations.com/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/How-to-write-citations/247939465235988

Twitter: https://twitter.com/how_to_wri_cit

Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/2/104599819160386769487

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/howtowritecitations