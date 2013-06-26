New, Free Software Helps Computer Users Recover Deleted Files on USB Drive

Manteca, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- You’re working on a late-night essay, and you save your file on your portable USB. Thinks are looking great, but then later you realize that the document is nowhere to be found. It’s the middle of the night. It’s scary, and quite honestly we’ve all been there. But, will you be able to find the file you mistakenly deleted?



Wondershare.com has experts that work with people for data recovery. Even if everything seems like a loss, it truly isn’t. Thousands, if not millions, of people accidentally delete files every day. Fortunately, you can recover your work, and hopefully get that essay finally printed off and ready to pass on to your professor. This is where Wondershare comes into play.



WONDERSHARE DATA RECOVERY SOFTWARE



Our Wondershare Data Recovery software has helped thousands of people restore data previously deleted from their USB drive.



This USB file recovery supports the recovery of photos, videos, audio files, documents, emails, archives and more, not only excel files. And you can preview the files before recovery. Our recovery wizard software is free to download and is available for PCs and Macintosh computers.



HOW IT WORKS



When you delete a file from your computer, it may not be truly removed from its place. Often, a flash or hard drive keep that file on “reserve,” essentially, until space is used. As long as you haven’t been loading material on your drive, the file may be there.



After downloading and installing the software, the program will ask you a few simple questions. First, it will ask you to select the type of file that was lost. You can select from photo, audio, video, word processing document, e-mail or all file types. Then, you specify where the program should search for the file – aka, where it was last seen. The program will then scan and recover deleted files from you drive.



For those who have questions about how the software works, we have a great video tutorial, walking you through the steps of your USB file recovery.



For more information on Wondershare’s Data Recovery software wizard, go to: http://www.wondershare.com/disk-utility/recover-files-from-usb.html



Established in 2003 and located in Shenzhen, adjacent to the international financial and trade center Hong Kong, Wondershare has extended its business worldwide, consistently dedicated to satisfy customers with diversified consumer software products and services.



With the booming development of Chinese economy, Wondershare has been exceptionally granted by the governmental preferential policies in terms of software industry, which include tax privileges and government supports. Moreover, the abundant software talent resource in China is also a great power for Wondershare’s fast development.



About Wondershare

Ever since the foundation, Wondershare has maintained the momentum of stable and fast development with the compound annual growth rate at 100 percent and above. Certified as a National High-Tech Enterprise by The Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, Wondershare is now widely recognized as a leading consumer software provider in China.



NEWS MEDIA CONTACT:

Wondershare Software Co., Ltd.

1112 N. Main Street

Suite 233

Manteca, CA 95336

Phone – (925) 699-5423

E-mail – robert.demoulin@wondershare.com

www.wondershare.com