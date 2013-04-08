New French Car Hire Comparison Site Announces Launch

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- LocationVoiture.net has today announced the official launch of its car rental service, offering customers the choice of more than 30,000 pick-up locations and 550 car rental operators.



The unique rental provider, designed for the global French car hire market, seeks to help customers find the best value deals by comparing the leading global car hire brands along with smaller local stockists.



Central to the approach taken by LocationVoiture.net is the use of social media to engage with their community. Customer support representatives are available on the platform to answer any pre- and post-sales questions. To leverage the growing popularity of Facebook Commerce, car rental bookings with LocationVoiture.net will be possible to be made directly on the Facebook platform.



"There are many well-known rental brands operating throughout Europe, and we believe there is an opportunity for a rental aggregator that makes it easy for customers to quickly search across a multitude of providers. On top of this, providing additional value to the user - in the form of great customer service and driving content, destination guides and media - will help us achieve our growth targets for 2013," commented the founders of the web-based startup.



LocationVoiture.net also offers excess cover protection, now provided by Allianz, one of the largest financial services groups in the world. The cover is designed to protect drivers from excess payments should they need to make a claim.



The new brand has been launched by the founders of NoleggioAuto.it, a leading car hire aggregator serving the Italian marketplace. Among the rental providers working with LocationVoiture.net at launch include Avis, Budget, Europcar, Sixt and the top destinations are Paris, Marseille and Bordeaux.



About LocationVoiture.net

LocationVoiture.net compares the world's major car hire companies, with the aim of offering the lowest rates to its customers. In booking with LocationVoiture.net, customers get easy access to some of the best rates, quickly and easily retrieved from a panel of over 500 reputable car rental providers.Officially launched in 2013, LocationVoiture.net is rapidly establishing itself as a major player in the French car rental market - both in France and several other French speaking countries globally.



Contact information



Mario Frinzi

020 725387883

http://www.locationvoiture.net

info@locationvoiture.net



###