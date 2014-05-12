Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of New Frontiers in the Japanese Coagulation Testing Market: Business Challenges, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape market report to its offering

"New Frontiers in the Japanese Coagulation Testing Market: Business Challenges, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape" is Venture Planning Group's new report designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging business opportunities and develop effective strategies for the Japanese coagulation testing market during the next five years.



The report explores business and technological trends in the Japanese coagulation testing market; provides estimates of the test volume, as well as sales and market shares for leading instrument and reagent competitors; compares features of major analyzers; profiles leading market players; analyzes potential applications of emerging technologies; and identifies specific product and business opportunities facing instrument and consumable suppliers during the next five years.



Rationale



The growing cost-containment pressures in major industrialized nations, coupled with continued technological advances in chromogenic substrates, monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, computers and laboratory automation will radically change the Japanese coagulation diagnostics practice during the next five years. New specific and sensitive markers of coagulation will be increasingly used on automated instrumentation. Coagulation testing will also become more standardized, offering opportunities for quality control products and services. Moreover, the continuing contraction of the hospital system and technological advances will facilitate decentralization of the coagulation testing closer to the patient, thus creating additional opportunities and challenges for suppliers.



Japanese Market Overview



Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.



Estimated universe of facilities performing coagulation tests.



Five-year test volume and sales projections.



Business Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations



Product development and business expansion opportunities with significant market appeal.



"Ideal" product models with tentative prices and operating characteristics.



Alternative market penetration strategies for instrument and reagent suppliers.



Potential market entry barriers and risks.



Current and Emerging Coagulation Tests



Activated Clotting Time (ACT) (1), Activated Protein C Resistance, Activated PTT (APTT), Alpha 2-Antiplasmin, Antithrombin III, Bleeding Time, D-Dimer, Factor II, Factor V, Factor V Leiden, Factor VII, Factor VIII, Factor IX, Factor Ixa, Factor X (Stuart Factor), Factor Xa, Factor XI, Factor XII, Factor XIII, Fibrin Degradation Products, Fibrinogen, Fletcher Factor/Pre-Kallikrein Factor Activation, Heparin/Anti-Factor Xa, Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia, Plasmin, Plasminogen, Plasminogen Activator Inhib., Platelet Function/Aggregation, Protein C, Protein S, Prothrombin Mutation, Prothrombin Time (PT), Reptilase Time, Thrombin Time, Von Willebrand's Factor Fav/Ag, and others.



Sales and Market Share Analysis of Instrument and Reagent Suppliers



Sales and market shares of major instrument and consumable manufactures.



Market Segmentation Analysis



Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including:



Hospitals



Commercial/Private Laboratories



Test volume forecasts for over 40 major procedures,by market segment.



Current and Emerging Products



Review of established and new procedures.



Comparison of automated and semi-automated analyzers marketed by Diagnostica Stago, Helena, IL, Roche, Siemens, Sysmex and other suppliers.



Technology Review



Analysis of current and emerging technologies and their potential market applications.



Comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test.



Competitive Strategies



Strategic assessments of major suppliers and start-up firms developing innovative coagulation testing technologies and products, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements, and new products in R&D.



The companies analyzed in the report include:



Abbott



ADI/American Diagnostica



Axis-Shield



Alere/Biosite/Inverness



Beckman Coulter/Danaher



Becton Dickinson



Bio/Data



Chrono-Log



Corgenix Medical



Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech



Grifols



Helena Laboratories



Hyphen BioMed



Instrumentation Laboratory



ITC/Nexus Dx



Roche



Siemens



Sienco



Sysmex



Thermo Fisher



ZyCare/Alere



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154124/new-frontiers-in-the-japanese-coagulation-testing-market-business-challenges-emerging-technologies-competitive-landscape.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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