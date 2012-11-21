New Fun iPhone and iPad Puzzle App

Perth, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Apps are a big part of every iPhone and iPad user’s life. Apps also serve different kinds of purposes, they help people carry out their work more efficiently, they serve as a great medium for information, a great form of education and entertainment. Anyone and any age can use an app. The more popular apps are the ones for entertainment and the more popular apps for entertainment usually involved launching birds into pigs and rearranging jewels to match each other. For people tired of doing those, they can check out the newest free puzzle app from Pixel Hauz Studios, “Hey, It’s My Turn”.



“Hey, It’s My Turn” is the newest puzzle game app from the creators of other fun and educational apps such and Learn ABC and Little Pocket Friends that is now available on the Apple iTunes App Store. The puzzle game uses sequences and logic designed to give players a challenge and a mental workout. The game can be enjoyed by children and children of all ages. The puzzle game app free download is easy to get.



The game has different modes that players can choose from. The first mode is composed of stages and levels that increase in difficulty as players progress in the game. The first level comprises of a 3x3 grid with the first two rows filled with characters. Players must analyze and figure out the pattern then fill in the blank row with the remaining characters to solve the grid puzzle. The better decisions the players make, the higher scores they get. The higher the levels are, the more difficult the puzzles become. Higher levels get up to 6x6 grids to make the game even more challenging. The second mode of the game is a time challenge mode, where solving the puzzles become more challenging with the time limit to beat.



Hey, It’s My Turn’s great features include endless re-playability with different sequences for each game with matching music to keep the game upbeat and fast-paced. These puzzles were designed for those who enjoy a challenge and want to put their thinking to the test. It has a Leaderboard and Achievement game center so players can compare their results to their friends. Players play with cute characters in the game and can enjoy its graphics, which were also designed to fit the iPad’s new retina display. This exciting new puzzle game free app download is definitely a game for everyone to check out and enjoy.



Abouy Hey, It’s My Turn

Hey, It’s My Turn is a new puzzle game free app download from Pixal Hauz Studios that is available in the Apple iTunes App Store. For more information, contact Soon Weei at pixelhauz1@gmail.com.