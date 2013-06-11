New Fundraising Campaign for Video Game Documentary Launched on Kickstarter

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Have you been interested in knowing the behind the scenes of the making of video games, do you want to know who are the industry leaders in video games, or what other celebrities think about them? Have you often wondered what it even takes to make a game? We are launching a fundraising campaign just for that possibility but need your help. With your donation, each funds made you a part of the dream and a part of video game history, take a step in launching our dreams.



Fund our campaign today or visit the site to learn more about what we will do. We will talk about the full on history of video games and what you may expect from video games in the coming years. We will also feature Nolan Bushnell to Wil Wheaton, to more people who helped make the video game industry a reality. We also will include special perks and anyone who donates $10 will get a special thank you on our site.



Website: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mediajuicestudios/video-games-the-movie?ref=live



Contact Info:

Andrew Nassif

555 Canada Dr.

Sponer St. CA,

ON "M2V 1K7"

Phone: 810-333-1547