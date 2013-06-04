New Games Entertainment Site Launches with Tag Line "Let the Games Begin"

Honolulu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- GAMING.FM, a new games entertainment site for game lovers launches today with a tag line of “Let The Games Begin…..”



GAMING.FM is kicking things off with a soft beta launch online at http://GAMING.FM. They are excited to announce the initial features launching with the beta launch such as free online games, video game reviews, video game previews, video game player reviews, great selection of video games, game consoles, game accessories and a video game blog



Video games portion of the site features a large variety of video games, video game reviews, game previews, player reviews. Game consoles & game accessories section of the site features game consoles, game accessories and more video games.



Free online games are one of the most attractive features of the site featuring thousands of games from arcade games, flash games, dress up games, shooting games, driving games, action games, adventure games, casino games, jigsaw games, puzzle games, rhythm games, sports games, strategy games, fighting games, and board games. Thousands of games are added daily to add variety and new exciting gaming experiences to the gamers worldwide with all games free to play for the site users.



"We're excited to feature all aspects of video games from the ability buy video games to useful informative video game blogs, free games to accessories to free online games”, said content manager Cynthia Miller. She said “GAMING.FM is here to grow and provide more exciting features in the upcoming weeks for game lovers around the world so please visit us online at http://GAMING.FM to keep a pulse on what is going on in the video games world via our site.



About GAMING.FM

A vibrant games entertainment and shopping site featuring video games from around the world, video game reviews, video game previews, player reviews, game consoles, game accessories and of course featuring thousands of free online games for users to play & enjoy.



