New Gear for the New Year with the ORIGIN PC New Year Promotion

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Customers that purchase select ORIGIN PC desktops or laptops will receive:



- FREE US Ground Shipping

- FREE $50 ORIGIN PC Visa Gift Card

- FREE CPU and GPU Professional Overclocking (Up to a $100 Value with select CPUs and GPUs)

- FREE RGB Interior Lighting (A $30 Value on CHRONOS or NEURON desktops)

- FREE ORIGIN PC Hoodie (A $30 Value with ORIGIN PC laptops)

- FREE Digital Steam Key for My Friend Pedro (A $20 Value)

- $500 Education Discount (with TITAN RTX GPU)



Also, customers can receive the following:

- Up to two Digital Games including Borderlands 3 and The Outer Worlds plus Three Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC (Up to a $150 Value with select AMD Ryzen CPUs)

- Digital Copy of Red Dead Redemption 2, Neverwinter: Uprising digital content, and Cylance Smart Antivirus (A $80 Value with select Intel Core i7 or i9 CPUs)

- Digital Copy of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint or Borderlands 3, Plus Three Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC (A $90 Value with select Radeon GPUs)



For more information, please visit ORIGIN PC's January Promo page: https://www.originpc.com/promotion/2020/january-promo/.



