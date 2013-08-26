New Generation Electronic Devices a Runaway Success

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Cofface Technology (HK) Co.Ltd. is a leading online store with a global presence. The company deals in 3C products of www.carreway.com new generation giants like Apple, Samsung, and Nokia products and accessories.



According to a company spokesperson, the mission of the company is to provide its customers with the best possible technologically advanced devices that would improve their quality and standard of daily life. Provision of the best possible service and products at minimum price so that every single customer is assured the maximum value for their money is not just the policy but an article of faith with the company.



Carreway.com is the website of the store which they have specially designed with the average customer in mind. As can be seen, the web site is an efficient, user-friendly tool fashioned to be of maximum utility to the customer. Unlike most business sites, this site though business like, is aesthetically pleasing too. Colorful and beautifully designed, it immediately catches the attention of even the most casual browser, the equivalent of the window shopper outside the virtual world. The products are well illustrated with adequate narration and the experience is that of shopping in a super market or department store that will entice the casual browser.



The store is a leading ecommerce enterprise dealing in Apple, Samsung, and Nokiia products. Mobile phones being the most commonly samsung power bank used electronic device, the store naturally has an impressive stock of all the leading brands and accessories. The latest development is Apple's iphone and its equivalent of other brands. The iphone is a line of smart phones that has become in Apple founder Steve Job's words, "a way of life". Such is the importance of mobile phones in modern man's life that caught without it will be as terrifying as losing one's wallet with all the cards in it! Accessories and spares of popular brands are as important as the device itself from a point of view of the customer and the store has made sure that there is always a comfortable buffer of stock particularly iphone power bank.



There are six generations of iphones in the market now. Iphone5 is the sixth generation in this line. The store stocks and displays in its website this latest offering from Apple. all the new features are fully illustrated and appropriately narrated in a manner akin to a fashionable up market shop. Needless to say, accessories of this trendy phone are an integral part of the store's inventory of which power bank for iphone5 is an unavoidable stock item.



For more information on products and sales of Cofface Technologies (HK) Ltd. log on to www.carreway.com



About Carreway.com

Carreway.com is the official web site of the online store of the ecommerce company Cofface Technology (HK) Co.Ltd. The online power bank for galaxy s3 store is an official stockiest of a wide variety of 3C products of global giants such as Apple, Samsung, Nokia etc.



Media Contact

Cofface Technology (HK) Co. Ltd.

Website: http://www.carreway.com/

Address: RM 718,7/F FRONT,

LEAD ON IND BLDG 18 NG FONG ST SAN PO KONG KLN.

HONG KONG

Twitter: https://twitter.com/carreway

E-mail: cs@carreway.com